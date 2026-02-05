INTURAI VENTURES ANNOUNCE 2026 INVESTOR PRESENTATION RELEASED FOLLOWING STRATEGY UPDATE AND INVESTOR INTEREST

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to share the release of its 2026 Investor Presentation. This follows increasing inbound interest from investors and stakeholders and coincides with the Company's recent name change from P2P Group Ltd. and the launch of its updated commercial strategy.

The presentation provides a detailed view of Inturai's AI-driven sensing platform, priority market verticals and revenue model. It also outlines recent product developments, partnership pipeline and the Company's roadmap across defence, healthcare and smart infrastructure.

The 2026 Investor Presentation is now available on the Company's website at https://inturai.com/investor-info and attached to this document.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures Corp. is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

¹ The total contract value represents a non-binding revenue target over the term of the agreement and is subject to future orders following the initial purchase.

