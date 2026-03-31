INTURAI VENTURES FAST TRACKS COMBAT DEFENCE AND CSAR TECHNOLOGIES WITH VETERAN-OWNED VEXSL

The collaboration combines Inturai's spatial intelligence platform, which converts radio and Wi-Fi signals into real-time environmental intelligence, with VEXSL's operational command, communications and aerial intelligence systems. Together, the technologies are designed to support mission-critical environments, including Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), missile strike response coordination and operations within active combat zones.

The collaboration reflects the growing global demand for advanced sensing, coordination and intelligence platforms capable of operating in contested and complex environments. As defence organisations increasingly adopt integrated software, sensor and communications systems to support battlefield awareness and mission coordination, technologies that can deliver real-time intelligence and operational visibility are becoming critical components of modern defence infrastructure.

Under the partnership, the companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the commercial deployment of integrated defence technologies designed for rapid deployment in complex military and operational environments.

VEXSL has developed DISASTERFIELD, a global multi-user coordination system designed to unify readiness, response and recovery, across agencies, industry, and frontline responders through a common operating platform that integrates communications hardware, UAV intelligence feeds and real-time data coordination.

The system integrates aerial ISR data, communications infrastructure and operational analytics to create a shared command environment for mission teams, enabling coordinated responses across multiple stakeholders and operational theatres.

Through the collaboration, Inturai's discreet sensing and spatial intelligence technologies are expected to enhance situational awareness within VEXSL's operational platform by providing additional intelligence layers that detect movement, activity, and environmental changes in areas where cameras, sensors, or conventional monitoring systems are impractical.

These combined capabilities are expected to support defence applications, including battlefield monitoring, search-and-rescue operations, infrastructure protection, and operational intelligence across contested or complex environments.

VEXSL is led by a team of military veterans and operational specialists with extensive experience in defence operations, disaster response and mission coordination, including founder and CEO Cole Fouillard, a Canadian Armed Forces combat veteran with experience operating in high-risk and complex operational environments.

The companies expect the collaboration to support pilot deployments and operational trials with defence, emergency response and allied government stakeholders as both organisations work toward commercial defence programs and integrated operational capabilities.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented:

"This partnership represents an important step in expanding Inturai's defence technology capabilities. VEXSL brings deep operational expertise and real-world deployment capability, and together, we are well positioned to fast-track mission-critical sensing and coordination systems for defence and national security operations."

The collaboration supports Inturai's broader strategy of expanding its spatial intelligence platform into defence and national security markets, where discreet sensing, situational awareness and real-time operational intelligence are increasingly critical.

The Company continues to engage with defence, government and allied industry stakeholders across North America as it evaluates pilot programs, partnerships and commercial pathways in military and national security sectors.

In parallel, the Company continues to receive inbound interest from defence, security and government stakeholders exploring the use of advanced sensing and spatial intelligence technologies to support operational awareness, monitoring and coordination across complex environments.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Vexsl:

VEXSL Global is a sovereign, secure technology company that builds systems for disaster preparedness, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection. Founded by military veterans and first responders, VEXSL connects communities, industry, and government through advanced situational awareness and communications tools. Its mission is to save lives, protect assets, and strengthen resilience. For more information, please visit www.VEXSL.com

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

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SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.