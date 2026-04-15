INTURAI RELEASES PROPRIETARY DUO-1 QUANTUM SECURE DEVICES TO SEE THROUGH WALLS AND TRACK HUMAN ACTIVITY AND HEARTBEATS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Proprietary Quantum Secure device DUO-1 released to detect people, devices and vital signs beyond line of sight using radio frequency sensing.

The compact and scalable solution is relatively low cost, can be deployed quickly across defence and civilian environments, and enables a software-based revenue focus, although actual results may differ.

First hardware release enables increased speed to market to accelerate its North American military and defence strategy along with civilian and aged care use cases.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce the release of its proprietary DUO-1 (Dual-Origin Observation) sensing devices, marking a transition from core technology development towards field-deployable hardware across defence and civilian markets.

Image: AI-generated explainer of Drone Mounted Inturai Devices Locating targets beyond line of sight, inside buildings. (CNW Group/INTURAI VENTURES CORP.) Professional Photograph of the Proprietary Inturai Quantum Encrypted Device. DUO-1. (CNW Group/INTURAI VENTURES CORP.) Image: The Proprietary devices are Quantum-encrypted and can be coloured to match existing hardware (drones, devices, etc.). (CNW Group/INTURAI VENTURES CORP.)

Amid increasing global attention on so-called "Ghost Murmur"1 in signal environments, Inturai's technology converts subtle disruptions in radio frequencies into precise, real-time intelligence. The Company's DUO-1 devices are capable of detecting people, movement and physiological signals such as heartbeats through walls and obstacles, at distances of up to 10 metres.

The devices utilise the Company's AI-driven platform to interpret disruptions in Wi-Fi and mmWave radio signals, enabling real-time identification of people, movement and physiological signals without the need for cameras or direct visibility. This capability delivers actionable intelligence in environments where traditional sensing technologies are ineffective.

Unlike camera-based systems or expensive radar and LiDAR solutions, Inturai's approach leverages existing signal infrastructure, significantly reducing costs and complexity while expanding coverage. This positions the Company to deliver scalable spatial intelligence across a wide range of real-world environments.

Importantly, DUO-1 enables turnkey deployment for military and tactical customers, providing ready-to-use sensing capabilities that can be rapidly integrated into field operations without complex setup or specialised hardware requirements. Initial engagement is focused on defence, emergency response and critical infrastructure use cases, including through-wall detection, search and rescue in zero-visibility environments, and continuous monitoring of movement and vital signs. The Company confirms that initial DUO-1 devices will be delivered to signed partners, including Final Firing Position Solutions Inc. (announced February 9, 2026) and Redacted Consulting Group LLC (announced February 11, 2026), marking the beginning of real-world deployment across priority use cases.

"This release marks a transition from initial capability to broader deployment and scaling, with units being shipped to our partners in the coming weeks", said Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp. "We are now delivering low-cost, consumer-priced devices that provide intelligence where traditional systems cannot operate, opening up significant opportunities across defence and commercial markets that the company is actively pursuing."

The Company is now advancing commercial pathways aligned with growing inbound interest, with a focus on pilot programs, strategic partnerships and broader deployment across priority sectors, although actual results may differ. This milestone strengthens Inturai's position in delivering a new category of spatial intelligence, combining AI, signal processing and deployable hardware to generate real-time insights across complex physical environments.

Investor Relations Support

The Company has engaged Capital Growth Media FZCO ("Capital Growth"), an arms-length media firm, to provide online marketing content for the Company for marketing activities taking place on April 15 and 16, 2026. The Company has paid Capital Growth a one-time fee of USD$4,000 for these services. Compensation payable to Capital Growth does not include any securities of the Company. Capital Growth can be contacted at Etihad Airways Centre 5th Floor, Abu Dhabi, UAE or care of Jad Touma, President, +971585955600, [email protected].

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-is-the-quantum-ghost-murmur-purportedly-used-in-iran-scientists/

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.