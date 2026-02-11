INTURAI VENTURES SECURES FURTHER ORDERS WITH NORTH AMERICAN DRONE EXPERT AND DEFENCE PARTNER

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

Highlights

Inturai receives additional orders for its military-focused platform, with Redacted Consulting Group LLC signing an agreement covering use cases such as drone-based and tactical systems.

Initial orders in place and targets USD $1,750,000 in revenue over three years through multi-phase deployment and strategic engagements.

Redacted Consulting Group supports major North American military, government and private defence contractors.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce following its first orders from Final Firing Position Solutions Inc on February 9th, it has secured further commercial orders for tactical deployment systems from Redacted Consulting Group LLC, a drone and defence technology firm with deep relationships across North American military and security agencies.

The initial order, valued at USD $20,000, marks the beginning of a broader three-year engagement targeting a minimum of USD $1,750,000 in revenue over 3 years¹. The engagement will leverage Inturai's StealthWave platform, which delivers non-line-of-sight intelligence through Wi-Fi and mmWave sensing for drone, surveillance and tactical operations.

Redacted Consulting Group LLC is a U.S.-based defence advisory and integration partner that supports multiple government agencies, prime contractors and critical infrastructure providers. The firm has directly contributed to award-winning drone systems adopted by leading militaries and specialises in delivering operational advantage at the tactical edge. With a focus on autonomous systems, battlefield integration and mission-ready innovation, Redacted bridges next-generation technology with real-world application.

"We designed Inturai to eliminate the old trade-offs between cost, intelligence and deployment speed," said Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai. "This latest order moves us closer to our mission of being carried by every tactical team that seeks an edge in the field. We're proud to support Redacted's mission and look forward to scaling impact across defence operations."

This agreement strengthens Inturai's expanding North American defence strategy and reflects rising demand for scalable, AI-powered sensing systems in the field.

About Redacted Consulting Group LLC

Redacted Consulting Group LLC is a U.S.-based defence technology and advisory firm specialising in autonomous systems, tactical communications and mission-focused innovation. The company provides technical solutions, integration support and strategic guidance to leading military branches, government agencies and defence contractors across North America. Redacted has directly contributed to award-winning drone programs adopted by top-tier militaries and plays a critical role in bridging emerging technologies with real-world operational demands. With a track record of delivering results at the tactical edge, Redacted Consulting Group is a trusted partner for accelerating next-generation defence capabilities.

Investor Relations Support

The Company has engaged Capital Growth Media FZCO, an arm's-length media firm, to provide on-line marketing content for the Company for marketing activities taking place on February 11, 2026. The Company has paid Capital Growth a one-time fee of USD$3,000 for these services. Compensation payable to Capital Growth does not include any securities of the Company. Capital Growth can be contacted at Etihad Airways Centre, fifth floor, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, or care of Jad Touma, President, 971585955600, [email protected].

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com . For investor inquiries:

¹ The revenue figure is based on agreed partnership performance targets, which may be adjusted from time to time. There is no guarantee that this amount will be realised.

