INTURAI ADVANCES TACTICAL AI THAT LEARNS AND IMPROVES IN THE FIELD AND ENGAGEMENT OF WINNING MEDIA LLC FOR DIGITAL MARKETING SERVICES

Highlights

Inturai uses AI to build, test and deploy its own platform, creating structural speed and cost advantages as it scales across regulated markets





Automation-driven engineering model supports faster go-to-market cycles and customer responsiveness





AI-native infrastructure creates durable speed and efficiency advantages versus traditional hardware-heavy competitors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to provide an update on how it is leveraging artificial intelligence not only within its product stack, but across its internal operating model to enhance speed, scalability and capital efficiency.

Inturai is building AI-powered infrastructure while simultaneously using AI to scale its own execution.

The Company leverages AI-assisted coding frameworks, AI-generated development scripts and automated unit test generation to accelerate feature releases and platform enhancements. This AI-augmented workflow reduces development cycles, standardises engineering output and minimises manual overhead.

The result is a lean technical organisation capable of delivering enterprise-grade spatial intelligence infrastructure at a velocity typically associated with significantly larger teams.

From a go-to-market perspective, Inturai has implemented deployment automation scripts that streamline configuration, onboarding and integration across customer environments. This reduces implementation friction and shortens the timeline from commercial agreement to operational deployment.

For investors, the implications are clear:

Faster product iteration without proportional headcount growth.

Lower engineering cost per deployment.

Repeatable and standardised rollouts across sectors.

Reduced regression risk through automated testing.

Improved operating leverage as commercial scale increases

This AI-native operating model aligns with the broader capital markets shift toward companies capable of scaling revenue without scaling cost structures at the same rate.

Combined with its on-site machine learning training and classification framework and hardware-light deployment architecture, Inturai is positioning itself as a scalable AI automation platform across healthcare, defence and industrial markets.

Security remains embedded at the infrastructure layer, supported by previously announced quantum-safe edge capabilities.

Management believes that companies capable of using AI to build, test and deploy AI infrastructure create structural advantages in speed, margin expansion and capital efficiency. Inturai is executing with that mandate. Further operational and commercial updates will be provided as milestones are achieved.

Engagement of Winning Media Media LLC

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media"), an arm's length party, to provide digital marketing services to the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the digital marketing services agreement between the Company and Winning Media (the "Agreement"), Winning Media will provide digital marketing services including omnichannel programmatic advertising, SMS and email marketing, ticker tagging, and adcopy and content by professional finance writers for a term of one (1) month, commencing March 13, 2026 until April 17, 2026, and will receive a fee of USD$100,000 (the "Fee") as consideration for its services during the term of the Agreement. One-half of the Fee will be payable immediately and the remaining amount of the Fee is payable within two weeks of the services provided. Neither Winning Media or any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The services provided by Winning Media will be primarily provided by Ty Hoffer, the principal of Winning Media. Winning Media LLC, a Texas limited liability company, with its principal address located at 1415 S Voss, Suite 110 – 431 Houston, Texas, 77057.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

