Invasion 2020 Marches Back into San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, today announced plans to host its 3rd annual Invasion in San Francisco. Invasion 2020 will be a large assembly of veterans and their spouses from the San Francisco Bay Area and around the country. Veterans, who are in various levels of transition out of their military careers into the civilian workforce, will convene and participate in a 2-day gathering that spotlights employment, education, and entrepreneurship exclusively in tech.

Executives from the technology industry's most successful companies, venture capital firms, recruiters and HR, engineers, and others spanning a range of sectors with a high-tech focus will deliver keynotes, lead workshops, participate in panels and networking events.

"Last year, more than 400 veterans came from all over the country to meet, network, and obtain insights from Fortune 100 tech founders and executives about employment opportunities, education, and entrepreneurship," noted Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

Veterans and their spouses will be able to meet and mingle with veteran program recruiters from Amazon, Adobe, BMC, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Oracle. Keynotes for Invasion include Steve Blank, Lean Startup Creator and Professor Stanford & U.C. Berkeley and Lieutenant General Al Lynn, Vice President, Defense Information Systems at Cisco.

VetsinTech serves as a bridge to support current and returning heroes with re-integration services, connecting them to the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area tech network and national technology ecosystem. The technology sector's network can serve as an invaluable springboard and advantage to job opportunities in tech.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co . For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

