Invasive Meningococcal Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2029 by Serogroups - B, C, Y, W, and Other

In 2019, there were 3,330 laboratory-confirmed incident cases of IMD in the 9MM and this is expected to grow to 3,397 by 2029 at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.2%.



Based on the methodologies used in this forecast, any change over the forecast period can be attributed to changes in the underlying population demographics and is not due to any direct changes in the epidemiology of IMD in any market. Serogroup B was the predominant subtype across the 9MM in 2019, but there is great variability in serogroup prevalence across all markets.



In the 5EU, serogroup B was predominant in all markets, in the US serogroup Y was most predominant, in Argentina serogroup W was most prevalent, while in Brazil and China serogroup C was most prevalent.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) in the nine major markets (9MM) (US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Argentina , Brazil , and China ).

, , , , UK, , , and ). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for laboratory-confirmed incident cases of IMD (all serogroups combined), a breakdown of laboratory-confirmed incident cases by serogroup (B, C, Y, W, and other) for 2019-2029, and the age-specific laboratory-confirmed incident cases for all serogroups combined.

The IMD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.

