Invega Sustenna/Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2018

Invega Sustenna and Invega Trinza (paliperidone palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) are long-acting injectable formulations developed by Johnson & Johnson, using with Alkermes's technology.



The drugs contain paliperidone, a metabolite of the atypical antipsychotic Risperdal (risperidone; Johnson & Johnson). Similarly to Risperdal, Invega Sustenna and Invega Trinza block the dopamine receptors D2 and the serotonin receptors 5-HT2A, helping to alleviate schizophrenia symptoms.



In the US, Invega Sustenna was approved for treatment of schizophrenia in July 2009, and for the treatment of schizoaffective disorder in November 2014. In the EU and Japan, Invega Sustenna is marketed under the brand name Xeplion. It was approved in March 2011 in Europe, and in Japan in September 2013. The three-month formulation Invega Trinza was first approved in the US in May 2015, and in the EU in May 2016. Johnson & Johnson retains all marketing rights to the franchise across the US, Japan, and EU.



Figure 4: Invega Sustenna sales for schizophrenia across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 5: Invega Trinza sales for schizophrenia across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



