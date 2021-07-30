Inventec introduces E200G4, the High-Efficiency AIoT Edge Box

By 2025, 55.6% of all data will come from IoT devices, including retail devices, industrial equipment, digital signage, medical implants. 11th Gen Intel® Core processors are enhanced for IoT, with this future in mind.

A high-performance edge AIoT device, the Inventec E200G4 is backed by an 11th Gen Intel® Core TigerLake-UP3 CPU that supports high performance and reliability for IoT systems and Intel Iris Xe graphics that can decode over 40 video streams at 1080p resolution and 30fps.

Excellent Flexibility with Multiple Wireless/AI Modules

Inventec E200G4 provides multiple internal M.2 expansion slots and wireless modules, supporting 4GLTE or 5GNR (sub-6G) and WiFi-6 modules for IoT applications or SSD NVMe modules for general storage.

The system is equipped with two slots for AI accelerators of up to 70 TOPS. In addition, the E200G4's high-bandwidth network communication capabilities can cater to the demands of different application procedures.

5G Fixed Wireless Access

E200G4 supports Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology that delivers 5G/LTE broadband services to residential subscribers and enterprise customers. E200G4 is Microsoft Azure certified device, which allows for quick and efficient deployment as an edge device for Microsoft cloud services.

A New Software-Driven platform

Through a collaboration with Canonical, E200G4 adopts the Ubuntu Linux operation system (OS) with access to the Canonical supported Inventec Store, an app store providing complete control over store content, review processes and identity.

E200G4 can also run Canonical's open source NFV stack, designed for hosting VNFs with optimum performance and security requirements, to become an NFVI (Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure) platform.

Industrial-Level System with Wide Operating Temperature Range

Highly modular and ultra-thin (8.66 x 1.66 x 6.77 inch), the fan less E200G4 AIoT Box makes maintenance and servicing a breeze.

The E200G4 can operate optimally between -20 and 60 Celsius with a wide operating temperature range and 0.7m/s airflow. Its strong environmental adaptability is bolstered by an Ingress Protection rating of 51 in addition to protection standards of IEC 60068-2-64 for vibrations and IEC 60068-2-27 for shocks during operations.

The E200G4's sturdy and industry-level system make it perfect for a wide variety of typical IoT applications, including intelligent video surveillance, extensive data analysis, Industry 4.0, and smart healthcare. This is enhanced by Intel Time Coordinated Computing-enabled processors that deliver optimal compute and time performance for real-time IoT applications.

"Our long-established relationship with Intel means Inventec constantly offers users Intel-powered industrial performance AIoT with market-leading TCO (total cost of ownership)," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

"Our latest AIoT, the E200G4, is an ideal uCPE or edge device for integrated AI acceleration while supporting applications that demand high-speed processing, computer vision, and low-latency deterministic computing," Lin added.

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and focused on designing and manufacturing server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of global branding clients.

For more information, please visit https://ebg.inventec.com/en.

