InventHelp Inventor Develops BABY SAVER (DLL-3382)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to keep children safe if they're left behind in a car," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Texas, "so I invented the BABY SAVER."

The BABY SAVER provides an effective way to protect a young child left unattended in a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat-related injuries. As a result, it could enhance comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, the BABY SAVER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection against the heat for young children."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

