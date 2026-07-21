InventHelp Inventor Develops New Fly Fish Rigging Connector (CTK-2262)

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new fly fishing connector device that will enable anyone to quickly and easily re-rig several flies while in the field," said the inventor, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., "so I invented the E Z FLY RIG. My design enables you to change your flies rapidly and spend more time fishing."

The invention is a new fly fishing connector that allows for rapid re-rigging of different flies while in the field. In doing so, it is more convenient when re-rigging, especially for those with some eye, hand, or other impairments that limit their ability to rig a fly in the field. As a result, it saves time and effort. It will also serve as both an indicator and a float. The invention features an interchangeable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fly fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CTK-2262, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp