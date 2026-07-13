InventHelp Inventor Develops New Post-Operative Collar for Pets (CNC-1158)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved product to replace the standard 'cone of shame' for pets recovering from a surgery or wound," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the E Z BREEZY E- COLLAR. My design allows the pet to easily see, eat, drink, and for felines, to use a litter box. It also prevents them from licking or biting the healing area, and it may inhibit them from running fast and jumping."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective product for pets recovering from surgery or with a healing wound. In doing so, it prevents the pet from chewing at stitches, licking wounds, or scratching irritated areas. It also eliminates the need to use hot, heavy, and cumbersome cones that pets can't see around and may inhibit their drinking and eating. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners, animal clinics, veterinarians, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CNC-1158, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp