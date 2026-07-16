InventHelp Inventor Develops New Potty Training Aid for Puppies (SGM-706)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this after seeing my grandson's potty watch. I thought there should be a convenient way for pet parents to housebreak new puppies," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the PUPPY POTTY WATCH. My design could be used to fast track the potty training process for pets."

The patent-pending invention provides a new potty training aid that can be used when housebreaking puppies. In doing so, it would remind fur babies and pet parents when it is time to go outside. As a result, it increases convenience. It also could save pet parents time, energy, and a great deal of frustration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-706, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp