InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Stall/Bathtub Safety Unit (POO-360)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lincoln City, Oreg., has developed the patent pending BATH INSERT, a fall prevention aid for use in a bathtub or shower stall.

"I worked at an assisted living facility and assisted people in the shower. The shower was too big for the individuals, which rendered the handrails almost useless. In addition, the hard plastic on the rails was not very forgiving if an individual fell," said the inventor. The BATH INSERT prevents fall-related injuries in a shower or bathtub. It does so by providing a non-slip area for people to bathe. In addition, it provides a gentle buffer to hard bath fixtures. This bathing aid will increase safety for elderly individuals who want to maintain their independence. It has a strong and durable design and offers a comfortable bathing experience.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

