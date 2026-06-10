InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Electrical Postage Stamp (MBQ-861)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Smart Electrical Postage Stamp prototype introduces a groundbreaking shift in how postage can be authenticated, tracked, and managed. What makes this invention truly unique is its seamless integration of digital and physical layers in a conventional postage form factor," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y. "The invention began with the idea of transforming a traditional postal stamp into a multifunctional smart system that could enhance postal tracking, authentication and communication using modern electronics."

The patent-pending invention features a tamper-evident, interactive stamp that brings transparency and intelligence to simple envelopes or packages. In doing so, it allows the individual to track the mailing and delivery status. As a result, it eliminates challenges in postal logistics such as theft, delays, and lack of tracking in traditional mail. It also offers a greener, smarter approach to logistics. Additionally, it provides a visual display, wireless data communication capabilities, unique video greetings, an app, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is self-sufficient, environmentally friendly, and easy to use. It also eliminates need for frequent battery replacement or external charging.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-MBQ-861, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp