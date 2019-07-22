InventHelp Inventor Develops "Smart" Hard Hat (TRO-169)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a framer in construction for 17 years, I recognized the need for a better hard hat," said an inventor from Brampton, Ontario, Canada. "I came up with the idea for this 'smart' hard hat to enable the wearer to perform a variety of tasks hands-free."

He created a prototype for the SMART HAT to enable the wearer to listen to music comfortably and conveniently. The design keeps the hands free to perform work-related duties. It eliminates the need to reach for a mobile phone while on the job. The device enables the wearer to answer and place phone calls quickly and easily. The design eliminates the need to wear ear buds while working. The enhanced hard hat provides comfort and safety at the same time. Additionally, it could improve work productivity.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

