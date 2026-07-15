InventHelp Inventors Develop New Safety Barrier for School Busses (HOF-869)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a physical obstruction with flashing bright safety lights to prevent motorists from driving past a stopped school bus," said one of two inventors, from Beaumont, Texas, "so we invented THE GUARDIAN. Our design allows children to safely cross, and it provides added peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved physical barrier to stop motorists when a school bus is picking up and dropping off children. In doing so, it would create an effective obstruction. It also increases visibility and safety. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for school bus companies, school districts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-869, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp