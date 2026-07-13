InventHelp Inventors Develop Three-In-One Vacuum Cleaner (CHK-5076)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved cleaning tool that enables you to blow dust and dirt, vacuum it up, and then sanitize the area," said one of two inventors, from South Holland, Ill., "so we invented the HUNTER VACUUM. Our design saves time, and it could enhance the cleaning process."

The invention provides an improved design for a vacuum cleaner. In doing so, it enables the user to easily sweep and blow dust and debris from different areas. It also allows the user to sanitize the cleaning area. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional cleaning personnel. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CHK-5076, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp