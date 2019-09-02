InventHelp Presents Communications System for Sandblasting (HUN-529)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that the blasting industry could be made safer if there was a better way for blasters to provide operational commands to the pot watch," said an inventor from Seabrook, Texas. "When they cannot see each other, this system enables them to communicate efficiently."

He developed the BLASTING COM to offer an efficient way for the blaster to relay commands to the pot watch. The system is ideal for use when the blaster and pot watch cannot see one another. It mitigates confusion to prevent miscommunication. This reduces the risk of accidents and injuries, which is designed to make the blasting industry safer. Additionally, the invention saves on costs and time for contractors and refineries.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-529, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

