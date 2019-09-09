InventHelp Presents CORD CABIN Invention to Protect the Wiring Harness on a Trailer (LCC-4108)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep trailer cables safe and protected," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the CORD CABIN."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the wiring harness on a trailer. In doing so, it could help to prevent the wiring harness from becoming wet, tangled or damaged. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of trailers and recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent rust, cuts and dangling cables."

