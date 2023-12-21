Inventive Sleep® Expands Best-Selling Line for Elevated Sleepers with New Personal Wedge Pillow

Enjoy the Benefits of a Good Night's Sleep this Spring with Inventive Sleep®

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventive Sleep® by Tracy Miller announced today the expansion of its best-selling solution-based decorative product line designed for sleep elevation, adding the Inventive Sleep® Personal Wedge Pillow just in time to help kick the new year off right. Available at Pottery Barn, the Inventive Sleep® Personal Wedge Pillow, designed to promote the benefits of elevated sleep, is now available in Ivory, Yellow, and Gray.

A brand-new companion to the best-selling Inventive Sleep® Backrest Wedge Pillow, the compact Inventive Sleep® Personal Wedge Pillow provides extra support when placed at the head of the bed for sitting or used as a sleep elevation tool. To deliver the best in personal lounge comfort, it is reversible, providing angled support at both 90 and 60 degrees, while keeping your back upright for healthy back support. The personal wedge pillow is filled with hypoallergenic polyester fibers that contour to fit your body. It comes in a small size (23.5h x 20" x 8" deep) that is easy to move from room to room or from the headboard to the foot of the bed. The functional, solution-based design for elevated sleepers and bed-loungers delivers an upscale look in three colors that incorporates stylish accents into your decor. The removable cover is made from textured linen featuring a side pocket to provide an upscale look for any sleep or lounge space.

"The benefits of sleep elevation are clear. Elevating your head while sleeping can help to reduce snoring and nasal drip, provide migraines relief, reduce heartburn, and even minimize those dark circles around the eyes," says Tracy Miller, founder and CEO of Inventive Sleep. "In addition, elevating your feet can help to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, prevent deep vein thrombosis, reduce swelling of the feet, and provide relief from back pain. I created the Inventive Sleep® Personal Wedge Pillow to promote benefits like these, while offering a professional design and sharp colors that elevate any room."

Inventive Sleep® by Tracy Miller is known for using modern, eco-responsible materials combined with the latest sleep technology innovations in its home products, including sheets, pillows, comforters, blankets, and mattress pads. Every innovative sleep product offers maximum comfort and industry-leading performance, combined with the designs and materials consumers want to feature in their homes. Since 2006, Tracy Miller has worked to inspire people to experience exciting new levels of comfort and joy – while promoting the importance of a great night's sleep for the mind, body, and soul. She created the industry's first moisture-wicking down alternative bedding fill and temperature-regulating technical down blend fill, while leading the industry's first bedding collaboration with a skin care company.

For more information, visit http://www.tracymillersleep. Sleep Tonight. Create Tomorrow.™

About Tracy Miller

Tracy Miller is the founder of Inventive Sleep™ and the inventor of home products used in millions of homes and hotels nationwide. Her innovative sleep products sold at retailers nationwide combine comfort and design with technology and eco-friendly practices and materials.

