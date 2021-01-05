Inventories from Last 3 Facilities of Major Distributor of Disposable and Durable Medical Supplies to be Auctioned by Tiger Group on Jan. 12-14

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following private treaty bulk sales and successful auctions of assets from three of American Medical Depot's (AMD) six facilities, Tiger Group will wrap up the wind-down of this major distributor of medical equipment and supplies with online auctions in mid-January for in excess of $16 million in inventories plus other assets from the company's three remaining locations.

PPE and a wide variety of other disposable and durable medical supplies are available in Tiger Group's online auctions on Jan. 12-14 of $16 million+ in inventories from American Medical Depot's last three facilities in Miramar, FL; Schenectady, NY; and Whitsett, NC. Bidders at the AMD auctions can also acquire pallet racking, shelving, material handling and plant support equipment, office furniture and technology assets from the 3 locations.

Auctions for the assets of AMD's 29,000-square-foot Miramar, Fla. distribution center, 63,000-square-foot Schenectady, N.Y. facility and 59,000-square-foot Whitsett, N.C. warehouse are scheduled for Jan. 12, 13 and 14, respectively. Bidding at www.soldtiger.com closes at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on each day. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.soldtiger.com. Bidding opens on Jan. 5 for the Miramar auction, on Jan. 6 for Schenectady, and on Jan. 7 for Whitsett.

Available items include personal protective equipment (PPE), personal paper products, hospital textiles, sterilization wraps, swabs/cotton balls, medical gloves, bandages/dressings, alcohol products, acute care monitoring units, needles, test kits, and calibrators. The products come from such leading manufacturers as Becton Dickinson, BSN Medical, Integra Miltex, Mortara, Graham Medical, Hemosure, Jant Phamacal, Lifesign, Welch Allyn, and ChemDAQ.

The event additionally offers an array of material handling equipment; pallet racking and shelving; plant support equipment; office furniture, fixtures and equipment; and IT/ telecom and other office and warehouse electronics from the three locations.

"Based on the strong response to our fourth quarter auctions of inventories and other assets from AMD's distribution centers in Vernon, Calif., King of Prussia, Pa., and Tampa, Fla., we anticipate another round of spirited bidding for PPE and other vital items at these three final auctions," said Tiger Group Senior Director John Coelho. "Each auction presents exceptional opportunities for medical products distributors who serve hospitals, medical offices, nursing homes and other facilities to fortify their inventories at a time when the pandemic continues to strain the nation's healthcare system."

Beyond the medical arena, the distribution centers' material handling equipment, pallet racking, office furniture and technology assets can be employed in a wide range of manufacturing, warehousing/distribution, and office facilities, Coelho added.

For a complete listing of the assets up for bid, visit: www.soldtiger.com

Inspections of the assets are available at all three facilities on the day before the respective auctions, by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866 or [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected], (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

