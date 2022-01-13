Inverter Market Size to Grow by USD 20.22 Bn | Technavio

Drivers and Trends

The rise in the consumption of wind energy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the inverter market. Countries across the globe are shifting their focus toward the use of renewable sources to produce power due to the depleting conventional sources of energy and growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The rising awareness about the benefits of wind energy is propelling the demand for wind turbine inverters. This is because these inverters can increase the rotational speed and energy output while ensuring a high rate of return for investors from wind projects. The growing cost of fossil fuels is encouraging consumers to shift toward renewable wind energy solutions. Wind turbines will face a rapid growth rate, which will propel the growth of wind turbines.

The increasing demand for clean power is one of the key trends in the inverter market. Climate change policies and improvements in technology have shifted the generation of power to low-carbon or no-carbon technologies such as solar, wind, and hydropower. The number of countries implementing renewable targets and policies is growing. Hence, there has been an increase in renewable power production. This necessitates the presence of adequate and reliable power transmission, such as that provided by a smart grid. End-users have adopted alternative forms of energy instead of depending on power generators that operate on fossil fuels. This shift of end-users, coupled with various government initiatives, will drive the inverter market in the coming years.

For more information about the drivers and trends impacting the growth of the inverter market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Top 4 Inverter Market Players

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a comprehensive range of power converters and inverters for use in a wide range of applications across all industries.

The company offers a comprehensive range of power converters and inverters for use in a wide range of applications across all industries. Danfoss AS - The company provides a range of energy-efficient AC Drives for varied applications.

The company provides a range of energy-efficient AC Drives for varied applications. Eaton Corporation Plc - The company provides DC Inverter solutions such as their Telecom Inverter solutions, Matrix 48Vdc Inverter solutions, and Matrix 2000 Standalone Inverter.

The company provides DC Inverter solutions such as their Telecom Inverter solutions, Matrix 48Vdc Inverter solutions, and Matrix 2000 Standalone Inverter. General Electric Co. - The company offers its GEs LV5 Solar Power system, which comprises their LV5 1500 V solar inverter with medium voltage power transformer, optional MV Ring Main Unit (RMU), auxiliary transformer, and various options into a single, standard 20ft ISO high cube container.

The company offers its GEs LV5 Solar Power system, which comprises their LV5 1500 V solar inverter with medium voltage power transformer, optional MV Ring Main Unit (RMU), auxiliary transformer, and various options into a single, standard 20ft ISO high cube container. Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers leading Smart PV solutions wherein the latest ICT technologies are combined with PV for optimal power generation and backup.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Inverter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Motor Drive



Renewable Energy



UPS

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Corresponding Reports:

Power Transmission Motion Control Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The power transmission motion control market share is expected to increase by USD 284.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download Free Sample

The power transmission motion control market share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Diesel Power Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The diesel power engine market share is expected to increase by USD 31.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%. Download Free Sample Report

Inverter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 20.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, and Vertiv Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio