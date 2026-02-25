Invesco Advances Its Fixed Income ETF Lineup with Launch of Four New Funds

New ETFs deepen Invesco's fixed income lineup, supporting a comprehensive, diversified suite built to meet evolving investor needs.

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the launch of four fixed income ETFs that further strengthen the firm's long-standing fixed income ETF lineup. These new ETFs are designed to help investors address some of the current investment challenges including persistent interest‑rate uncertainty, the need for diversified income, and a means to manage risk across changing market conditions.

The four ETFs launched today by Invesco include:

Invesco Flexible Income ETF (FLXI)

Invesco Agency MBS ETF (IMTG)

Invesco MSCI Treasury Duration Rotation ETF (TROT)

Invesco U.S. Hybrid Bond ETF (HBRD)

"Investors are looking for practical ways to access duration, diversify income and stay flexible amid current market conditions and our fixed income lineup offers innovative strategies to meet those needs," said Brian Hartigan, Invesco's Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments. "Today's launch adds four new expansive fixed income solutions to our robust ETF offering, allowing room for investors to adapt their positions as market conditions evolve."

The firm's 182‑member fixed income team – averaging 18 years of industry experience – oversees portfolios spanning credit, rates, structured products and global income markets, providing the foundation for Invesco's approach to building income‑oriented ETFs. This experience is incorporated into FLXI and IMTG, actively managed ETF strategies powered by Invesco's deep fixed income expertise:

Invesco Flexible Income ETF (FLXI): An actively managed ETF with a global, multisector bond strategy that aims to provide diversified income with moderate volatility by flexibly investing across fixed income sectors.

An actively managed ETF with a global, multisector bond strategy that aims to provide diversified income with moderate volatility by flexibly investing across fixed income sectors. Invesco Agency MBS ETF (IMTG): An actively managed ETF that aims to provide high‑quality income allocation through exposure to agency mortgage‑backed securities with an emphasis on liquidity, capital preservation and disciplined risk management.

Invesco has offered fixed income ETFs for almost two decades, and many of our ETFs have track records of over five years – a depth that reflects experience building transparent, rules‑based tools for navigating bond markets. HBRD and TROT strengthen the index‑tracking side of Invesco's fixed income ETF suite:

Invesco MSCI Treasury Duration Rotation ETF (TROT): A passively managed ETF that tracks the MSCI U.S. Treasury Duration Rotation Select Bond Index designed to help investors navigate shifting interest‑rate environments, using a rules‑based approach to dynamically adjust Treasury duration in response to changing economic conditions.

A passively managed ETF that tracks the MSCI U.S. Treasury Duration Rotation Select Bond Index designed to help investors navigate shifting interest‑rate environments, using a rules‑based approach to dynamically adjust Treasury duration in response to changing economic conditions. Invesco U.S. Hybrid Bond ETF (HBRD): A passively managed ETF that tracks the ICE USD Developed Markets Corporate Ex-Banks Hybrid Bond 4.65% Constrained Index and aims to offer differentiated income potential and portfolio diversification by bridging traditional fixed income and equity‑like characteristics.

"Fixed income markets today demand flexibility, disciplined risk management and deep sector expertise," said Jason Bloom, Invesco's Head of Fixed Income ETF Strategy. "These ETFs extend proven investment approaches – many with long‑standing mutual fund track records – into an ETF structure, allowing investors to access differentiated active insights alongside rules‑based strategies as part of a cohesive fixed income toolkit."

The ETFs are further complemented by Invesco's existing fixed income mutual fund strategies, which have impressive long-term track records, reinforcing confidence in the underlying investment approach. Invesco's global fixed income platform manages more than $500 billion in assets in investment vehicles such as mutual funds, ETFs and SMAs.

Together, FLXI, IMTG, HBRD, and TROT represent the next evolution of Invesco's fixed income ETF suite – a lineup designed to help investors navigate changing market environments with confidence, backed by the firm's fixed income experience and ongoing commitment to innovation.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s products and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Risk

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Owners may acquire Shares from the Fund and tender Shares for redemption only in Creation Unit aggregations, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000, or 150,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Stock and other equity securities values fluctuate in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800-983-0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus

Not a Deposit; Not FDIC Insured; Not Guaranteed by the Bank; May Lose Value; Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk and the effects of changing interest rates. Bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and may increase when interest rates decline. High‑yield "junk" bonds involve a greater risk of default or price volatility than higher‑quality bonds.

Changes in monetary policy, including increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve Board or foreign central banks, may increase volatility and reduce liquidity in fixed‑income markets, particularly for securities with longer maturities. Issuers may be unable or unwilling to meet interest or principal obligations, which may negatively affect the value of their securities.

Income generated by the Fund depends primarily on prevailing interest rates. If rates fall, the Fund's income may decline.

Obligations issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the U.S. government, which could affect the Fund's recovery prospects in the event of a default.

Mortgage‑ and asset‑backed securities are subject to prepayment, reinvestment, and extension risks, as well as the potential for unexpectedly high default rates in underlying mortgage pools. The risk profile depends on the quality of the underlying collateral and the creditworthiness of the issuer or guarantor.

Certain government agency securities, such as those issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, are backed only by the issuer's creditworthiness and not by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

To‑Be‑Announced (TBA) transactions involve the risk that delivered securities may be less favorable than anticipated or that a counterparty may fail to deliver, resulting in potential losses.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and may involve market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. Losses may exceed the amount invested due to leverage.

If interest rates fall, issuers may call or prepay securities, requiring the Fund to reinvest proceeds at lower interest rates, which may reduce the Fund's income.

Restricted securities may be illiquid and carry significant business, financial, and liquidity risks.

The Fund is non‑diversified and may experience greater volatility than diversified funds.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to reflect the rebalancing of the Index.

FLXI

Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) may be highly leveraged, and their risks depend on the quality of the underlying collateral and the tranche's priority of payments. Synthetic CDOs may introduce additional derivative and counterparty risks.

Contingent convertible securities may experience canceled interest payments, subordination to other creditors, conversion from debt to equity, or partial or total principal write‑downs, and are also subject to general fixed‑income risks, including interest rate, credit, market, and liquidity risk.

Options involve volatility and may reduce returns if market movements differ from expectations. Swaps expose the Fund to credit and counterparty risk. Futures contracts involve imperfect correlation to underlying assets, potential illiquidity, and margin requirements.

Structured Notes may be less liquid and more volatile than the underlying reference assets, and the Fund may experience losses if issuers default or if positions cannot be closed without incurring losses.

Forward foreign currency contracts used to lock in the U.S. dollar value of foreign‑currency‑denominated securities or hedge currency exposure may not perform as expected if currency movements do not align with changes in the value of the Fund's holdings. Such mismatches, unanticipated currency changes, and counterparty defaults may result in losses or reduced performance.

Leverage created through borrowing or certain transactions may impair liquidity, increase volatility, or lead to losses exceeding the amount invested.

Investing in foreign and emerging‑market securities involves risks related to currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation.

Sovereign debt carries the risk that issuers or governmental authorities may be unwilling or unable to meet repayment obligations. Sovereign borrowers may restructure or delay repayment, reducing the value of affected securities.

The value of foreign investments will be influenced by changes in exchange rates.

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, [email protected], 332.323.5557

