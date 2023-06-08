Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Municipal Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for the following Invesco closed-end municipal funds (the "Funds"):

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE American: VKI)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VCV)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE: OIA)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE: VMO)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE: VKQ)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VPV)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE: VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE: VTN)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IIM)

Effective June 30, 2023, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Invesco Municipal Trust, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust's portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John "Jack" Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Joshua Cooney , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Rebecca Setcavage , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm from 2017 to 2019.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm from 2017 to 2019. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Effective June 30, 2023, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals' portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Michael Camarella , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2003 to 2019, Mr. Camarella was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2003 to 2019, Mr. Camarella was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. John "Jack" Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Scott Cottier , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2002 to 2019, Mr. Cottier was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2002 to 2019, Mr. Cottier was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Mark DeMitry , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2001 to 2019, Mr. DeMitry was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Effective June 30, 2023, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust's portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John "Jack" Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Effective June 30, 2023, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust's portfolio:

Mark Paris , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John "Jack" Connelly, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016.

Joshua Cooney , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999. Elizabeth Mossow , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2007 to 2019, Ms. Mossow was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Tim O'Reilly , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. John Schorle , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010. Julius Williams , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

The year in which each Portfolio Manager became jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of their Fund(s) is set forth below:



VKI VCV OIA VMO VKQ VPV IQI VGM VTN IIM Mark Paris 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 2015 Michael Camarella N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A John "Jack" Connelly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 Joshua Cooney 2021 N/A N/A 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 N/A 2021 Scott Cottier N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A Mark DeMitry N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A Elizabeth Mossow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A Tim O'Reilly 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 John Schorle 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Rebecca Setcavage 2021 N/A N/A 2021 2021 N/A 2021 2021 N/A 2021 Julius Williams 2015 2011 2015 2015 2015 2009 2015 2015 2009 2015

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

