Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Changes to Fundamental Investment Restrictions for Certain Invesco Closed-End Funds

Invesco Ltd.

Sep 03, 2024, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that, on August 29, 2024, shareholders of each of the following Invesco closed-end funds (collectively, the "Funds") approved amendments to the Funds' fundamental investment restrictions required by federal securities laws and the removal of certain non-standard fundamental investment restrictions not required by federal securities laws: 

Fund Name

Ticker

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

VKI

Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

VCV

Invesco High Income Trust II

VLT

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

OIA

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

VMO

Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

VPV

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

IQI

Invesco Senior Income Trust

VVR

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

VGM

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

VTN

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

IIM

The changes approved by shareholders are intended to standardize the Funds' fundamental restrictions across the Invesco funds complex and update the Funds' fundamental restrictions in line with regulatory changes, providing the Funds with greater flexibility to respond to market, industry, regulatory or technical changes and innovations. Invesco believes that collectively, the approved changes will benefit fund shareholders, as discussed in detail in the Funds' proxy materials. The changes are not anticipated to materially impact the way the Funds are currently managed and operated and will take effect as soon as reasonably practicable.

Below is a brief summary of the proposals approved by the shareholders of the Funds. Detailed information about each proposal is included in the full Joint Proxy Statement For Joint Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on its website, sec.gov, or here

Fund

Proposal

VKI, VCV, VMO, VKQ, VPV, IQI, VVR, VGM,
VTN, IIM, VBF, OIA and VLT

To amend the fundamental investment restriction regarding: (a) diversification (for
each Fund listed with the exception of VPV), (b) borrowing, (c) issuing senior
securities, (d) underwriting, (e) lending, (f) purchasing and selling real estate, (g)
purchasing and selling commodities, and (h) industry concentration

IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing on margin

IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VKI, VBF, VGM, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding making short sales,
writing, purchasing or selling puts or calls or purchasing or selling futures or options

IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for control or
management

IQI, OIA and VBF

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
management-owned securities

VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR, VTN, VMO
and VPV

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in other
investment companies

IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR,
VTN, VMO and VPV

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in oil, gas or
mineral exploration or development programs

IQI and OIA

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing taxable
debt

IQI and OIA

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
unseasoned companies

IQI and OIA

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in common
stock

IQI and OIA

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding pledging of assets

OIA

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in restricted
securities

VKQ, VCV, VTN and VMO

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for short-
term profit

VBF

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in preferred
stock

VBF

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in debt
securities

VBF

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding joint trading

VVR

To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
investment companies with substantially the same investment objective, policies
 and restrictions as the Fund

For investor inquiries call 1-800-341-2929.

For media relations inquiries contact [email protected]

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management ﬁrm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Media Relations Contact: Beverly Khoo,  [email protected], 332-323-8029

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

