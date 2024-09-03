Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Changes to Fundamental Investment Restrictions for Certain Invesco Closed-End Funds

Sep 03, 2024, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that, on August 29, 2024, shareholders of each of the following Invesco closed-end funds (collectively, the "Funds") approved amendments to the Funds' fundamental investment restrictions required by federal securities laws and the removal of certain non-standard fundamental investment restrictions not required by federal securities laws:
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
|
VKI
|
Invesco Bond Fund
|
VBF
|
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
|
VCV
|
Invesco High Income Trust II
|
VLT
|
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
|
OIA
|
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
|
VMO
|
Invesco Municipal Trust
|
VKQ
|
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
|
VPV
|
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
|
IQI
|
Invesco Senior Income Trust
|
VVR
|
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
|
VGM
|
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
|
VTN
|
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
|
IIM
The changes approved by shareholders are intended to standardize the Funds' fundamental restrictions across the Invesco funds complex and update the Funds' fundamental restrictions in line with regulatory changes, providing the Funds with greater flexibility to respond to market, industry, regulatory or technical changes and innovations. Invesco believes that collectively, the approved changes will benefit fund shareholders, as discussed in detail in the Funds' proxy materials. The changes are not anticipated to materially impact the way the Funds are currently managed and operated and will take effect as soon as reasonably practicable.
Below is a brief summary of the proposals approved by the shareholders of the Funds. Detailed information about each proposal is included in the full Joint Proxy Statement For Joint Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on its website, sec.gov, or here.
|
Fund
|
Proposal
|
VKI, VCV, VMO, VKQ, VPV, IQI, VVR, VGM,
|
To amend the fundamental investment restriction regarding: (a) diversification (for
|
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing on margin
|
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VKI, VBF, VGM, VLT,
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding making short sales,
|
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for control or
|
IQI, OIA and VBF
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
|
VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR, VTN, VMO
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in other
|
IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR,
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in oil, gas or
|
IQI and OIA
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing taxable
|
IQI and OIA
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
|
IQI and OIA
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in common
|
IQI and OIA
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding pledging of assets
|
OIA
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in restricted
|
VKQ, VCV, VTN and VMO
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for short-
|
VBF
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in preferred
|
VBF
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in debt
|
VBF
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding joint trading
|
VVR
|
To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in
