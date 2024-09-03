Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Changes to Fundamental Investment Restrictions for Certain Invesco Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that, on August 29, 2024, shareholders of each of the following Invesco closed-end funds (collectively, the "Funds") approved amendments to the Funds' fundamental investment restrictions required by federal securities laws and the removal of certain non-standard fundamental investment restrictions not required by federal securities laws:

Fund Name Ticker Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II VKI Invesco Bond Fund VBF Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust VCV Invesco High Income Trust II VLT Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust OIA Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust VMO Invesco Municipal Trust VKQ Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust VPV Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust IQI Invesco Senior Income Trust VVR Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals VGM Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals VTN Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust IIM

The changes approved by shareholders are intended to standardize the Funds' fundamental restrictions across the Invesco funds complex and update the Funds' fundamental restrictions in line with regulatory changes, providing the Funds with greater flexibility to respond to market, industry, regulatory or technical changes and innovations. Invesco believes that collectively, the approved changes will benefit fund shareholders, as discussed in detail in the Funds' proxy materials. The changes are not anticipated to materially impact the way the Funds are currently managed and operated and will take effect as soon as reasonably practicable.

Below is a brief summary of the proposals approved by the shareholders of the Funds. Detailed information about each proposal is included in the full Joint Proxy Statement For Joint Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on its website, sec.gov, or here.

Fund Proposal VKI, VCV, VMO, VKQ, VPV, IQI, VVR, VGM,

VTN, IIM, VBF, OIA and VLT To amend the fundamental investment restriction regarding: (a) diversification (for

each Fund listed with the exception of VPV), (b) borrowing, (c) issuing senior

securities, (d) underwriting, (e) lending, (f) purchasing and selling real estate, (g)

purchasing and selling commodities, and (h) industry concentration IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,

VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing on margin IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VKI, VBF, VGM, VLT,

VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding making short sales,

writing, purchasing or selling puts or calls or purchasing or selling futures or options IQI, OIA, VKQ, VGM, VCV, VKI, VBF, VLT,

VVR, VTN, VMO and VPV To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for control or

management IQI, OIA and VBF To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in

management-owned securities VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR, VTN, VMO

and VPV To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in other

investment companies IQI, OIA, VKQ, VCV, VGM, VKI, VLT, VVR,

VTN, VMO and VPV To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in oil, gas or

mineral exploration or development programs IQI and OIA To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding purchasing taxable

debt IQI and OIA To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in

unseasoned companies IQI and OIA To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in common

stock IQI and OIA To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding pledging of assets OIA To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in restricted

securities VKQ, VCV, VTN and VMO To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing for short-

term profit VBF To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in preferred

stock VBF To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in debt

securities VBF To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding joint trading VVR To remove the fundamental investment restriction regarding investing in

investment companies with substantially the same investment objective, policies

and restrictions as the Fund

