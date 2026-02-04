Invesco Real Estate Closes on $3 Billion in Loans in H2 2025

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Real Estate, the $87 billion global real estate investment platform of Invesco Ltd., closed on $3 billion of loans globally in the second half of 2025, demonstrating strong momentum in loan origination. In 2025, Invesco Real Estate's loan commitments totaled $4.5 billion, representing a 63% year-over-year increase in investment activity.

"We continue to see our relationship borrowers significantly increase their acquisitions and refinancing activities, leading to a record second half for our platform," said Charlie Rose, Global Head of Credit, Invesco Real Estate. "As one of the most active alternative lenders in the U.S., we believe we're well-positioned to deliver flexible capital solutions as borrowers ramp up activity in the early stages of this real estate growth cycle."

The $3 billion of loans in the second half of 2025 comprised 35 floating-rate senior loans across North America and Europe, spanning the multifamily, industrial, self-storage, medical office, and office asset classes.

"As our private markets business continues to grow, we believe our global real estate credit platform is uniquely positioned to deliver flexible financing solutions that align with sponsor objectives," said Scott Dennis, CEO of Invesco Private Markets. "This disciplined approach enables us to navigate market complexity while continuing to scale across diverse geographies and asset classes."

Invesco Real Estate's recent lending activity follows a busy first half of 2025. Since the inception of its global credit business in 2011, Invesco Real Estate has originated more than $26.9 billion across 361 transactions in North America and Europe.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $87.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 601 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of June 30, 2025. With over a 40-year history, Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

