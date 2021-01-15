Invesco Announces Changes to Two Funds in its ETF Lineup

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced it will change the fund names and underlying indexes of two funds in its ETF lineup. These changes are part of Invesco's commitment to continually evaluating its ETF offerings to best meet the needs and long-term investment objectives of investors.

The changes set forth below are anticipated to go into effect at the close of markets on March 24, 2021.

Fund Ticker Current Fund Name Current Underlying Index New Fund Name New Underlying Index PZD Invesco Cleantech™ ETF The Cleantech Index™ Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF MSCI Global Environment Select Index PVI Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Bloomberg U.S. Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF ICE® US Municipal AMT-Free VRDO Constrained Index

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The Cleantech IndexTM is designed to track the performance of publicly traded clean technology (or "cleantech") companies.

The MSCI Global Environment Select Index is comprised of companies that the index methodology has determined focus on offering products or services that contribute to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making a more efficient use of limited global natural resources.

The Bloomberg U.S. Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index is comprised of municipal variable rate demand obligation ("VRDO") bonds that are exempt from federal income tax and that have interest rates that reset weekly.

The ICE® US Municipal AMT-Free VRDO Constrained Index is comprised of VRDOs that are exempt from federal income tax, that are publicly issued by U.S. states and territories, and their political subdivisions, and that have interest rates that reset daily, weekly or monthly.

An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

The Cleantech Index™ is a trademark of Cleantech Indices LLC ("Cleantech") and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Invesco Capital Management LLC (the "Adviser"). The product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Cleantech, and Cleantech makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Invesco Cleantech™ ETF.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF or securities are based. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAME ARE SERVICE MARK(S) OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES AND HAVE BEEN LICENSED FOR USE FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES BY THE ADVISER.

The Bloomberg US Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg and has been licensed for use by the Adviser. Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Adviser or the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF. Bloomberg does not: (i) approve, endorse, review or recommend the Adviser or the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF, (ii) guarantee the correctness or completeness of the Bloomberg US Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index or other information furnished in connection with the Bloomberg US Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index, (iii) warrant, expressly or impliedly, the results to be obtained by the Adviser, the Adviser's customers, owners of the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF, or any other person or entity from the use of the Bloomberg US Municipal AMT-Free Weekly VRDO Index or any data included therein.

ICE® is a trademark of ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates ("ICE Data") and has been licensed, along with the ICE US Municipal AMT-Free VRDO Constrained Index ("Index") for use by the Adviser in connection with the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF. Neither the Adviser nor the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF, is sponsored, operated, endorsed, recommended, sold or promoted by ICE Data and its respective third party suppliers. ICE Data and its respective third party suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally, in the Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF particularly, or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. Past performance of the Index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results. ICE DATA AND ITS THIRD PARTY SUPPLIERS DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS, EXPRESS AND/OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, INCLUDING THE INDEX, INDEX DATA AND ANY INFORMATION INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM ("INDEX DATA"). ICE DATA AND ITS THIRD PARTY SUPPLIERS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDICES AND THE INDEX DATA, WHICH ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS AND YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.invesco.com

