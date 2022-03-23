Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the March 2022 distributions for its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on April 7, 2022.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker symbol† Distribution per unit ($) Payment frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.04799 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB 0.04867 Monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.01010 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04294 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.06652 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD USB 0.05105 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - USD USB.U 0.04093 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD BKL.C 0.05153 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged BKL.F 0.05189 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD BKL.U 0.04092 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05514 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB 0.04299 Monthly ESG Fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.04579 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF - CAD IWBE 0.02430 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.10027 Monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS 0.05863 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD PSY 0.04955 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD PSY.U 0.03911 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD UHD 0.05438 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged UHD.F 0.05344 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD UHD.U 0.04316 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD GHD 0.04241 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged GHD.F 0.04538 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT 0.07465 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.04609 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07384 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03657 Monthly Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV 0.14082 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV 0.13283 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged ILV.F 0.12962 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.09014 Quarterly ESG equity income Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.09281 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.09629 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.14150 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.14409 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.10433 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IICE.F 0.10662 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.06601 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged ISTE.F 0.06517 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.06100 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUCE.F 0.06022 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.14296 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.10462 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IITE.F 0.10699 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.06242 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUTE.F 0.06162 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.10914 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.10382 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.08722 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.10820 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.11808 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.24075 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC 0.16892 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD PZW 0.13542 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.10069 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD PZW.U 0.10751 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - CAD PXG 0.14530 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - USD PXG.U 0.11543 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD PXS 0.15227 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD PXS.U 0.12088 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.22387 Quarterly Momentum equity Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF MOM 0.04053 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – CAD hedged MOM.F 0.04054 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – USD MOM.U 0.03215 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged1 QQC.F 0.22447 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD QQC 0.04446 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD QQEQ 0.05667 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.05416 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.03697 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.03887 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.03334 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.03277 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.03054 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.02996 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.