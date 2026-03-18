Invesco Expands the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite with the Launch of Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW)

QEW tracks the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index, offering investors a balanced way to access the innovation leaders featured in Invesco QQQ

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced the expansion of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite with the launch of the Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW). The newest addition offers investors a balanced way to access the groundbreaking companies of the Nasdaq‑100 Index® through an equal‑weight methodology designed to help mitigate concentration risk while preserving exposure to the innovation‑driven companies that define the Index.

"The longstanding partnership between Nasdaq and Invesco continues to deliver differentiated strategies, and we are excited to bring a Nasdaq-100 equal‑weight approach to our QQQ lineup," said Brian Hartigan, Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments at Invesco. "QEW provides investors with a straightforward way to reduce single‑stock concentration while maintaining access to the innovative, growth‑oriented companies that have shaped the Nasdaq‑100 for decades. As investor needs evolve, QEW further strengthens the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, which offers a versatile set of tools designed to access Nasdaq companies and support a wide range of outcomes."

QEW tracks the Nasdaq‑100 Equal Weighted™ Index, which includes the same 100 non‑financial companies as the Nasdaq‑100 Index but assigns each constituent an initial 1% weight. The index is rebalanced quarterly, offering investors a systematic way to broaden participation beyond the largest mega‑cap names and capture exposure across the full breadth of the Nasdaq‑100 universe.

"Invesco and Nasdaq have been breaking new ground together for years, and we're excited to expand our partnership with a new addition to the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite," said Emily Spurling, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Index at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq-100 Index is one of the world's most recognized benchmarks for innovative, growth-oriented companies listed on Nasdaq, and we're excited to support a balanced way to access the leaders it represents."

The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite now includes ten unique ETFs, giving investors multiple ways to access the companies powering various Nasdaq Indexes. The Suite includes the flagship Invesco QQQ, which offers deep liquidity and a 27‑year live track record, as well as QQQM, which offers the same Nasdaq‑100® exposure with a lower cost structure for long‑term investors.

QEW complements existing strategies within the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite by offering a differentiated risk profile and an alternative, diversified path to the same universe of innovative companies. With the launch of QEW, investors now have access to one of the most robust suites of Nasdaq‑100‑focused ETFs in the market – spanning mega‑cap concentration, next‑generation innovation, low volatility, option overlay, and now equal weight.

"With market concentration elevated and leadership rotating beneath the surface, investors are looking for ways to stay invested in innovation while reducing reliance on a handful of mega‑cap names," said Paul Schroeder, Director & QQQ Product Strategist at Invesco. "An equal‑weight approach helps by spreading exposure more evenly across the Nasdaq‑100. QEW diversifies the QQQ Innovation Suite by offering investors yet another path to the innovators shaping the future, and another precise tool to tailor allocations to their preferred themes and risk profiles."

Additional investment options within the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite include Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ), which offers exposure to the next generation of Nasdaq‑listed innovators, as well as Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS), which offers access to companies advancing future technological breakthroughs via patent‑based innovation metrics. Some recent additions to the Suite, include Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA), which incorporates an active option‑income overlay; Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG), which targets the top 45% of the Nasdaq‑100 by cumulative market capitalization; and Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (QQHG) which offers exposure to the Nasdaq‑100 while using options to help reduce downside risk during market declines.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s products and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Risk

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

QEW

Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (the "Fund") seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Nasdaq – 100 Equal Weighted Index (the "Underlying Index").

Not a Deposit; Not FDIC Insured; Not Guaranteed by the Bank; May Lose Value; Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.

Because the underlying Fund operates as a passively managed index fund, adverse performance of a particular stock ordinarily will not result in its elimination from the underlying Fund's portfolio. Ordinarily, the Adviser will not sell the underlying Fund's portfolio securities except to reflect changes in the stocks that comprise the Index, or as may be necessary to raise cash to pay underlying fund shareholders who sell underlying fund shares.

QQA & QQHG

Securities held by the Fund are subject to market fluctuations. You should anticipate that the value of the Shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in value of the securities in the Fund's portfolio. Additionally, natural or environmental disasters, widespread disease or other public health issues, war, military conflicts, acts of terrorism, economic crises or other events could result in increased premiums or discounts to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV").

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

While the Fund is actively managed, a substantial portion of the Fund's portfolio is designed to track the performance of the Index. In managing this portion of the Fund's portfolio, the portfolio managers will not generally buy or sell a security unless that security is added or removed, respectively, from the Index, regardless of the performance of that security. If a specific security is removed from the Index, the Fund may be forced to sell such security at an inopportune time or for a price lower than the security's current market value.

In general, equity values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Investments focused in a particular industry are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Information Technology Sector Concentration - Investments focused in a particular sector, such as information technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Derivatives - Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

The put/collar strategy used to seek to protect the Fund against a decline in value may not work as intended.

A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment and even a well-conceived option transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. The prices of options can be highly volatile and the use of options can lower total returns.

Short sales may cause an investor to repurchase a security at a higher price, causing a loss. As there is no limit on how much the price of the security can increase, exposure to potential loss is unlimited.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

The Fund is subject to numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market, losses from trading in secondary markets, and disruption in the creation/redemption process. During stressed market conditions, Shares may become less liquid as a result of deteriorating liquidity which could lead to differences in the market price and the underlying value of those Shares.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Stocks of small and medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.

REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade like stocks and invest substantially all of their assets in real estate and may qualify for special tax considerations. REITs are subject to risks inherent in the direct ownership of real estate. A company's failure to qualify as a REIT under federal tax law may have adverse consequences to the REIT's shareholders. REITs may have expenses, including advisory and administration, and REIT shareholders will incur a proportionate share of the underlying expenses.

Nasdaq‑100 Equal Weighted™ Index

The Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal weighted version of the Nasdaq-100 Index which includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index contains the same securities as the Nasdaq-100 Index, but each of the securities is initially set at a weight of 1.00% of the Index which is rebalanced quarterly.

On June 20, 2005, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index began at a base value of 1000.00.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighed™, QQQ®, and the Nasdaq Stock Market® are registered and unregistered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 03/26 NA 5299706

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, [email protected], 332.323.5557

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.