Invesco Fixed Income Strategies Added to UBS Global Wealth Management SMA Pricing Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset manager, announced today the launch of a suite of seven fixed income separately managed account (SMA) strategies at UBS Wealth Management USA (WM). All strategies are participating in the new all-inclusive pricing model that UBS launched in January, offering the SMAs with no additional investment manager fee*. The strategies are available to clients via WM USA's ACCESS, Strategic Wealth Portfolio (SWP) and the recently launched Advisor Allocation (AAP) platforms.

The seven Invesco fixed income SMA strategies available on the platform provide access to a wide range of customized, tax efficient and ESG investment offerings include:

Invesco Investment Grade Government Credit – Enhanced Cash

Invesco Investment Grade Government Credit – Short Term

Invesco Investment Grade Government Credit – Intermediate Term

Invesco Investment Grade Government Credit – Long Term

Invesco Impact Investment Grade Government/Credit Intermediate*

Invesco Impact Tax Free Limited Term*

Invesco Impact Tax Aware Limited Term*

"Invesco is excited to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with UBS by providing access to some of our leading fixed income strategies," said Clint Harris, Invesco Head of Wealth Management Platforms. "Strategies with cost effective pricing is important to advisors as it can help them create more efficient portfolios for their clients."

These SMA strategies were created by the Invesco Managed Accounts (IMA) Fixed Income Investment team. The IMA team is a well-established provider of separate account portfolio management across a range of asset classes and sectors. It provides a boutique experience to clients and focuses exclusively on building and managing portfolios in a customized, low-cost and tax-efficient manner.

"We're committed to open architecture and are delighted that a premier asset manager like Invesco has joined UBS Asset Management in this approach," said Steve Mattus, UBS Head of Americas Advisory and Planning Products. "We focus on delivering the best ideas, solutions and capabilities to our clients regardless of where those resources originate."

UBS WM USA launched the innovative, all-inclusive pricing structure to simplify SMA client pricing, expand choice and transparency and further enhance the Advisory value proposition. In January, UBS Asset Management became the first firm to provide clients with access to select SMAs with no additional manager fee, with other asset managers, including Invesco.

*Certain strategies, such as those being offered by Invesco, offer value add services—such as sustainable investing—that clients can select for a small premium fee.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.Invesco.com.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. This does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco Managed Accounts, LLC (IMA) is the investment adviser for the separately managed accounts; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

