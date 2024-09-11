Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,751.8 billion, an increase of 1.1% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $2.4 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $0.9 billion and money market net outflows were $6.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $16 billion. FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,730.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,003.3 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total ETFs & Index

Strategies Fundamental

Fixed Income Fundamental

Equities Private

Markets APAC

Managed Multi-

Asset/Other Global

Liquidity QQQ August 31, 20241 $1,751.8 $444.2 $284.6 $275.2 $129.6 $113.8 $62.8 $153.1 $288.5 July 31, 2024 $1,732.0 $431.5 $278.8 $272.1 $129.5 $114.1 $61.5 $159.5 $285.0 June 30, 2024 $1,715.8 $415.1 $272.6 $268.8 $129.1 $112.4 $59.6 $171.6 $286.6 May 31, 2024 $1,687.7 $405.6 $271.5 $268.3 $127.7 $111.5 $60.0 $173.0 $270.1



1 Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Jennifer Church 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael 212-323-4202

