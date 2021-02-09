Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management
Feb 09, 2021, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,367.1 billion, an increase of 1.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $14.3 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $13.3 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $4.4 billion and money market net inflows were $5.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $2 billion. FX increased AUM by $0.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,374.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $997.1 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
January 31, 2021 (a)
|
$1,367.1
|
$689.5
|
$300.6
|
$84.5
|
$114.3
|
$178.2
|
December 31, 2020
|
$1,349.9
|
$689.6
|
$296.4
|
$78.9
|
$108.5
|
$176.5
|
November 30, 2020
|
$1,294.0
|
$651.6
|
$291.2
|
$73.9
|
$104.4
|
$172.9
|
October 31, 2020
|
$1,206.5
|
$582.0
|
$282.9
|
$68.2
|
$102.5
|
$170.9
|
Active (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
January 31, 2021 (a)
|
$993.8
|
$382.3
|
$263.5
|
$83.5
|
$114.3
|
$150.2
|
December 31, 2020
|
$979.3
|
$383.2
|
$259.4
|
$77.9
|
$108.5
|
$150.3
|
November 30, 2020
|
$946.7
|
$366.2
|
$254.3
|
$73.1
|
$104.4
|
$148.7
|
October 31, 2020
|
$891.1
|
$327.6
|
$247.5
|
$67.4
|
$102.5
|
$146.1
|
Passive (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
January 31, 2021 (a)
|
$373.3
|
$307.2
|
$37.1
|
$1.0
|
$0.0
|
$28.0
|
December 31, 2020
|
$370.6
|
$306.4
|
$37.0
|
$1.0
|
$0.0
|
$26.2
|
November 30, 2020
|
$347.3
|
$285.4
|
$36.9
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$24.2
|
October 31, 2020
|
$315.4
|
$254.4
|
$35.4
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$24.8
|
a)
|
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
b)
|
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.