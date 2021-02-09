Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,367.1 billion, an increase of 1.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $14.3 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $13.3 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $4.4 billion and money market net inflows were $5.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $2 billion. FX increased AUM by $0.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,374.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $997.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2021 (a) $1,367.1 $689.5 $300.6 $84.5 $114.3 $178.2 December 31, 2020 $1,349.9 $689.6 $296.4 $78.9 $108.5 $176.5 November 30, 2020 $1,294.0 $651.6 $291.2 $73.9 $104.4 $172.9 October 31, 2020 $1,206.5 $582.0 $282.9 $68.2 $102.5 $170.9 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2021 (a) $993.8 $382.3 $263.5 $83.5 $114.3 $150.2 December 31, 2020 $979.3 $383.2 $259.4 $77.9 $108.5 $150.3 November 30, 2020 $946.7 $366.2 $254.3 $73.1 $104.4 $148.7 October 31, 2020 $891.1 $327.6 $247.5 $67.4 $102.5 $146.1 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed

Income Balanced Money

Market Alternatives January 31, 2021 (a) $373.3 $307.2 $37.1 $1.0 $0.0 $28.0 December 31, 2020 $370.6 $306.4 $37.0 $1.0 $0.0 $26.2 November 30, 2020 $347.3 $285.4 $36.9 $0.8 $0.0 $24.2 October 31, 2020 $315.4 $254.4 $35.4 $0.8 $0.0 $24.8





a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070



