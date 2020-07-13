Invesco Ltd. Announces June 30, 2020 Assets Under Management
Jul 13, 2020, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,145.2 billion, an increase of 0.2% versus previous month-end. Net long-term outflows were $5.2 billion. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $9.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. Reinvested distributions and FX increased AUM by $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $1,118.7 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through June 30 were $848.8 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
June 30, 2020 (a)
|
$1,145.2
|
$544.9
|
$260.7
|
$60.9
|
$111.5
|
$167.2
|
May 31, 2020
|
$1,142.5
|
$532.9
|
$261.9
|
$59.9
|
$118.8
|
$169.0
|
April 30, 2020
|
$1,118.6
|
$510.1
|
$259.8
|
$57.6
|
$124.1
|
$167.0
|
March 31, 2020
|
$1,053.4
|
$459.4
|
$259.8
|
$54.5
|
$117.5
|
$162.2
|
Active (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
June 30, 2020 (a)
|
$863.5
|
$316.6
|
$230.1
|
$60.1
|
$111.5
|
$145.2
|
May 31, 2020
|
$860.3
|
$311.7
|
$223.8
|
$59.1
|
$118.8
|
$146.9
|
April 30, 2020
|
$849.3
|
$302.6
|
$220.0
|
$56.9
|
$124.0
|
$145.8
|
March 31, 2020
|
$807.3
|
$276.6
|
$216.6
|
$53.8
|
$117.5
|
$142.8
|
Passive (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
|
Balanced
|
Money
|
Alternatives
|
June 30, 2020 (a)
|
$281.7
|
$228.3
|
$30.6
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$22.0
|
May 31, 2020
|
$282.2
|
$221.2
|
$38.1
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$22.1
|
April 30, 2020
|
$269.3
|
$207.5
|
$39.8
|
$0.7
|
$0.1
|
$21.2
|
March 31, 2020
|
$246.1
|
$182.8
|
$43.2
|
$0.7
|
$0.0
|
$19.4
a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.