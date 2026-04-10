Invesco Ltd. Announces March 31, 2026 Assets Under Management

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Invesco Ltd.

Apr 10, 2026, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)1, a leading global asset management firm announced today preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $2,159.5 billion, a decrease of 4.4% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $0.3 billion in the month. Money market net outflows were $1.8 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns which decreased AUM by $91 billion. FX movements in the month reduced AUM by $7.0 billion which was partially offset by reinvested distributions of $0.9 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through March 31 was $2,218.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through March 31 was $1,146.2 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

ETFs & Index
Strategies

QQQ

Fundamental
Fixed Income

Fundamental
Equities

Private
Markets

China JV

Multi-
Asset/Other

Global
Liquidity

March 31, 20261

$2,159.5

$638.3

$372.5

$312.5

$287.7

$131.3

$141.9

$74.1

$201.2

February 28, 2026

$2,257.7

$672.1

$395.0

$316.0

$312.6

$131.8

$149.1

$78.6

$202.5

January 31, 2026

$2,231.7

$659.0

$411.8

$314.2

$307.1

$132.3

$141.9

$75.6

$189.8

December 31, 2025

$2,169.9

$630.2

$407.2

$311.5

$298.4

$130.7

$132.5

$69.7

$189.7

1 All March numbers preliminary – subject to adjustment.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Category: AUM

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron           

404-724-4299

Jennifer Church     

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:     

Andrea Raphael     

212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

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