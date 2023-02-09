Invesco Ltd. To Present at Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Allison Dukes, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Anna Paglia, Managing Director and Global Head, ETFs and Indexed Strategies, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on February 14, 2023 at 9:40am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Invesco's website, http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

