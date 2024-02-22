Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Stockholders Meeting

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced it will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET at the Kimpton Shane Hotel, 1340 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Stockholders of record of the Company as of the close of business on March 8, 2024 are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting and vote their shares.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Seals, 404-439-3323

