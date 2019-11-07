Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Summary:

Q3 2019 net income attributable to common stockholders of $77.9 million or $0.57 basic income per common share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million or $0.06 basic income per common share in Q2 2019

or basic income per common share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of or basic income per common share in Q2 2019 Q3 2019 core earnings*** of $63.7 million or core earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.47 compared to $59.1 million or core EPS of $0.46 in Q2 2019

or core earnings per common share ("EPS") of compared to or core EPS of in Q2 2019 Q3 2019 book value per common share* of $16.31 compared to $16.21 at Q2 2019

compared to at Q2 2019 Q3 2019 common stock dividend of $0.45 per share compared to $0.45 in Q2 2019

per share compared to in Q2 2019 Economic return** of 3.4% for Q3 2019 and 15.7% for the year to date ended September 30, 2019

"We are pleased to announce core earnings of $0.47 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. Core earnings exceeded our $0.45 dividend for the fourth consecutive quarter as our portfolio benefits from an active management strategy that helps mitigate the impacts of prepayment risk. During the quarter, we issued an additional $219.3 million of common stock and quickly deployed the proceeds into accretive assets that will help support core earnings going forward. Despite volatility in both the funding and interest rate markets during the quarter, our diversified portfolio and dynamic hedging strategy combined to increase book value to $16.31. Our higher book value and stable dividend produced a 3.4% economic return for the quarter, bringing our year-to-date economic return to a robust 15.7%," said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer.

*Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding. **Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019 of $0.10; plus dividends declared of $0.45 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2019 book value per common share of $16.21. Economic return for the year to date ended September 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019 of $1.04; plus dividends declared of $1.35 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2018 book value per common share of $15.27. *** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $20,963.1

$20,803.2

$159.9

Average borrowings $19,326.9

$18,908.9

$418.0

Average equity $2,598.0

$2,338.0

$260.0









U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $196.3

$202.2

($5.9)

Total interest expense $123.3

$129.2

($5.9)

Net interest income $73.0

$73.0

$0.0

Total expenses $10.6

$11.4

($0.8)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $77.9

$7.2

$70.7









Average earning asset yields 3.75 % 3.89 % (0.14) % Average cost of funds 2.55 % 2.73 % (0.18) % Average net interest rate margin 1.20 % 1.16 % 0.04 %







Period-end weighted average asset yields* 3.87 % 4.03 % (0.16) % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 2.47 % 2.77 % (0.30) % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.40 % 1.26 % 0.14 %







Book value per common share** $16.31

$16.21

$0.10

Earnings per common share (basic) $0.57

$0.06

$0.51

Earnings per common share (diluted) $0.57

$0.06

$0.51

Debt-to-equity ratio 6.8 x 7.0 x (0.2 x)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures***





Core earnings $63.7

$59.1

$4.6

Effective interest income $201.5

$207.5

($6.0)

Effective interest expense $117.5

$127.6

($10.1)

Effective net interest income $84.0

$79.9

$4.1









Effective yield 3.84 % 3.99 % (0.15) % Effective cost of funds 2.43 % 2.70 % (0.27) % Effective interest rate margin 1.41 % 1.29 % 0.12 %







Core earnings per common share $0.47

$0.46

$0.01

Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio 6.9 x 7.4 x (0.5 x)



*Period-end weighted average yields are based on amortized cost as of period end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions. ** Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding. *** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share), effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Financial Summary

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $77.9 million compared to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $70.7 million higher in the third quarter primarily due to a decrease in net losses on derivatives that exceeded a decrease in net gains on investments. Net losses on derivatives totaled $177.2 million compared to $347.2 million in the second quarter and net gains on investments totaled $202.4 million in the third quarter compared to $302.2 million in the second quarter. Net gains on investments and net losses on derivative instruments were driven by a decline in interest rates as the benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury note fell 34 basis points to 1.66% as of September 30, 2019. The Company also had unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments of $14.5 million in the third quarter and $47.2 million in the second quarter that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

Book value per common share for the third quarter of 2019 was $16.31 compared to $16.21 in the second quarter reflecting higher valuations on prepayment protected Agency RMBS securities and modest interest rate spread tightening in commercial credit during the quarter.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company generated $63.7 million in core earnings, an increase of $4.6 million or 7.8% over the second quarter of 2019. Higher core earnings were driven by a $4.1 million increase in effective net interest income primarily due to a lower effective cost of funds during the quarter. Effective yield declined by 15 basis points to 3.84%, from 3.99% in the second quarter primarily due to higher Agency RMBS prepayment speeds reflecting increased borrower refinancing activity as interest rates declined. Effective cost of funds was 2.43%, 27 basis points lower than the second quarter, due to lower average repurchase agreement borrowing costs and higher swap interest income.

Total interest income decreased $5.9 million to $196.3 million during the third quarter and average earning asset yield decreased 14 basis points to 3.75%. Premium amortization increased $4.8 million to $18.6 million during the third quarter reflecting the impact of declining interest rates on prepayments of Agency RMBS investments. Average earning assets increased $159.9 million (0.8%) to $21.0 billion in the third quarter due to the investment of net proceeds from the Company's August common stock offering.

The Company increased its average borrowings by $418.0 million (2.2%) in the third quarter of 2019 to $19.3 billion to finance its higher asset base. Total interest expense decreased to $123.3 million compared to $129.2 million during the second quarter of 2019 reflecting an 18 basis point decrease in average cost of funds to 2.55% from 2.73% during the second quarter.

The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 6.8x as of September 30, 2019 compared to 7.0x as of June 30, 2019. The Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio was 6.9x as of September 30, 2019 compared to 7.4x as of June 30, 2019. Leverage decreased during the quarter due to a $241 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to approximately $10.6 million compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to a lower management fee base. Total expenses include management fees and general and administrative expenses. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity (1) decreased to 1.63% compared to 1.95% for the second quarter of 2019.

As previously announced, the Company declared the following dividends on September 16, 2019: a common stock dividend of $0.45 per share paid on October 28, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of September 27, 2019 and a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.4844 per share paid on October 25, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of October 1, 2019. The Company declared the following dividends on its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock on November 5, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of December 5, 2019: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on December 27, 2019 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2019.

(1) The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our core earnings, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except share amounts September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Interest Income

















Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities (1) 194,938



200,737



160,416



581,167



456,967

Commercial and other loans 1,353



1,484



1,672



4,419



9,945

Total interest income 196,291



202,221



162,088



585,586



466,912

Interest Expense

















Repurchase agreements 112,851



117,978



81,763



332,704



210,737

Secured loans 10,413



11,258



9,490



32,815



24,888

Exchangeable senior notes —



—



—



—



1,621

Total interest expense 123,264



129,236



91,253



365,519



237,246

Net interest income 73,027



72,985



70,835



220,067



229,666

Other Income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net 202,413



302,182



(207,910)



772,977



(404,657)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 403



702



1,084



1,797



2,778

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (177,244)



(344,733)



87,672



(723,437)



288,208

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net 1



(2,438)



4,975



5,447



8,875

Net loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



(26)

Other investment income (loss), net 1,005



1,007



1,068



3,041



2,010

Total other income (loss) 26,578



(43,280)



(113,111)



59,825



(102,812)

Expenses

















Management fee – related party 8,740



9,370



10,105



27,644



30,428

General and administrative 1,862



1,999



1,673



6,119



4,954

Total expenses 10,602



11,369



11,778



33,763



35,382

Net income (loss) 89,003



18,336



(54,054)



246,129



91,472

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest —



—



(681)



—



1,153

Net income (loss) attributable to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 89,003



18,336



(53,373)



246,129



90,319

Dividends to preferred stockholders 11,107



11,106



11,107



33,320



33,320

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 77,896



7,230



(64,480)



212,809



56,999

Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income attributable to common stockholders

















Basic 0.57



0.06



(0.58)



1.66



0.51

Diluted 0.57



0.06



(0.58)



1.65



0.51







(1) The table below shows the components of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Coupon interest 213,546



214,501



175,696



620,489



506,180

Net premium amortization (18,608)



(13,764)



(15,280)



(39,322)



(49,213)

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities interest

income 194,938



200,737



160,416



581,167



456,967



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) 89,003



18,336



(54,054)



246,129



91,472

Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed

and credit risk transfer securities, net 14,482



47,188



(40,554)



114,019



(220,800)

Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on

sale of mortgage-backed and credit risk

transfer securities to gain (loss) on

investments, net (954)



(121)



134,280



9,072



153,406

Reclassification of amortization of net

deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest

rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest

expense (5,981)



(5,916)



(6,422)



(17,748)



(19,859)

Currency translation adjustments on

investment in unconsolidated venture 290



(320)



(1,126)



(306)



(328)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 7,837



40,831



86,178



105,037



(87,581)

Comprehensive income 96,840



59,167



32,124



351,166



3,891

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss

attributable to non-controlling interest —



—



(405)



—



(48)

Less: Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,107)



(11,106)



(11,107)



(33,320)



(33,320)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders 85,733



48,061



20,612



317,846



(29,477)



INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands except share amounts September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$21,866,617 and $17,082,825, respectively)(1) 23,599,499



17,396,642

Cash and cash equivalents 125,888



135,617

Restricted cash 80,086



—

Due from counterparties 10,284



13,500

Investment related receivable 72,959



66,598

Derivative assets, at fair value 4,127



15,089

Other assets 168,480



186,059

Total assets 24,061,323



17,813,505

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 18,072,032



13,602,484

Secured loans 1,650,000



1,650,000

Derivative liabilities, at fair value 46,381



23,390

Dividends and distributions payable 66,974



49,578

Investment related payable 1,271,718



132,096

Accrued interest payable 29,831



37,620

Collateral held payable 1,096



18,083

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,477



1,694

Due to affiliate 9,782



11,863

Total liabilities 21,150,291



15,526,808

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (2):





Equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 5,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

($140,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 135,356



135,356

7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,200,000 shares

issued and outstanding ($155,000 aggregate liquidation preference) 149,860



149,860

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 11,500,000 shares

issued and outstanding ($287,500 aggregate liquidation preference) 278,108



278,108

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 142,802,293 and

111,584,996 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,427



1,115

Additional paid in capital 2,869,650



2,383,532

Accumulated other comprehensive income 325,850



220,813

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (849,219)



(882,087)

Total stockholders' equity 2,911,032



2,286,697

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 24,061,323



17,813,505







(1) Includes approximately $1.3 billion of to-be-announced ("TBA") Agency CMBS securities as of September 30, 2019 that cannot be pledged as collateral until settled. The Company's obligation to purchase these securities is recorded within investment related payable on the condensed consolidated balance sheet. (2) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating results and believes these financial measures are useful to investors in assessing the Company's performance as further discussed below:

core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share),

effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield),

effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds),

effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and

repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are:

net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share),

total interest income (and by calculation, earning asset yields),

total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds),

net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin); and

debt-to-equity ratio.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Core Earnings

The Company calculates core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net; amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps; net loss on extinguishment of debt; and cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its core earnings calculation as appropriate.

The Company believes the presentation of core earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses described above from operating results. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses because gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheet. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

The Company believes that providing transparency into core earnings enables its investors to consistently measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peers over multiple reporting periods. However, the Company cautions that core earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to core earnings for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders 77,896



7,230



(64,480)



212,809



56,999

Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net (202,413)



(302,182)



207,910



(772,977)



404,657

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,

net (1) 173,607



307,239



(99,641)



713,233



(249,493)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,

net (1) 15,352



45,019



9,206



33,953



(58,101)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT

embedded derivatives, net (2) 5,195



7,738



663



10,399



8,034

Loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3) 14



—



(215)



14



937

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-

designated interest rate swaps (4) (5,981)



(5,916)



(6,422)



(17,748)



(19,859)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



26

Subtotal (14,226)



51,898



111,501



(33,126)



86,201

Cumulative adjustments attributable to non-

controlling interest —



—



(1,405)



—



(1,087)

Core earnings attributable to common stockholders 63,670



59,128



45,616



179,683



142,113

Basic income (loss) per common share 0.57



0.06



(0.58)



1.66



0.51

Core earnings per share attributable to common

stockholders (5) 0.47



0.46



0.41



1.40



1.27



(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (173,607)



(307,239)



99,641



(713,233)



249,493

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (15,352)



(45,019)



(9,206)



(33,953)



58,101

Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest

rate swaps 11,715



7,525



(2,763)



23,749



(19,386)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (177,244)



(344,733)



87,672



(723,437)



288,208



(2) U.S. GAAP realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on GSE CRT

embedded derivatives, net (5,195)



(7,738)



(663)



(10,399)



(8,034)

GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest 5,196



5,300



5,638



15,846



16,909

Realized and unrealized credit derivative income

(loss), net 1



(2,438)



4,975



5,447



8,875



(3) U.S. GAAP other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Dividend income 1,019



1,007



853



3,055



2,947

Loss on foreign currency transactions, net (14)



—



215



(14)



(937)

Other investment income (loss), net 1,005



1,007



1,068



3,041



2,010



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Interest expense on repurchase agreement

borrowings 118,832



123,894



88,185



350,452



230,596

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-

designated interest rate swaps (5,981)



(5,916)



(6,422)



(17,748)



(19,859)

Repurchase agreements interest expense 112,851



117,978



81,763



332,704



210,737



(5) Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is equal to core earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The components of core income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Effective net interest income(1) 83,957



79,894



67,288



241,914



207,330

Dividend income 1,019



1,007



853



3,055



2,947

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

ventures 403



702



1,084



1,797



2,778

Total expenses (10,602)



(11,369)



(11,778)



(33,763)



(35,382)

Total core earnings 74,777



70,234



57,447



213,003



177,673

Dividends to preferred stockholders (11,107)



(11,106)



(11,107)



(33,320)



(33,320)

Core earnings attributable to non-controlling

interest —



—



(724)



—



(2,240)

Core earnings attributable to common stockholders 63,670



59,128



45,616



179,683



142,113







(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Income/ Effective Yield/ Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield) as U.S. GAAP total interest income adjusted for GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net. The Company includes its GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest in effective interest income because GSE CRT coupon interest is not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. The Company accounts for GSE CRTs purchased prior to August 24, 2015 as hybrid financial instruments, but has elected the fair value option for GSE CRTs purchased on or after August 24, 2015. Under U.S. GAAP, coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for using the fair value option is recorded as interest income, whereas coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for as hybrid financial instruments is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss). The Company adds back GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest to its total interest income because the Company considers GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest a current component of its total interest income irrespective of whether the Company has elected the fair value option for the GSE CRT or accounted for the GSE CRT as a hybrid financial instrument.

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense and GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest income, effective yield, effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest income to effective interest income and yield to effective yield for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield Total interest income 196,291



3.75 %

202,221



3.89 %

162,088



3.53 % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative

coupon interest recorded as

realized and unrealized credit

derivative income (loss), net 5,196



0.09 %

5,300



0.10 %

5,638



0.12 % Effective interest income 201,487



3.84 %

207,521



3.99 %

167,726



3.65 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield

Reconciliation

Yield/Effective Yield Total interest income 585,586



3.84 %

466,912



3.45 % Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest

recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative

income (loss), net 15,846



0.11 %

16,909



0.13 % Effective interest income 601,432



3.95 %

483,821



3.58 %

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods: