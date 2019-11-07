Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Book value per common* share of $16.31
Maintained common stock dividend of $0.45 per share
Generated economic return** of 3.4%
Issued $219.3 million in common stock
Nov 07, 2019, 16:30 ET
ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Summary:
- Q3 2019 net income attributable to common stockholders of $77.9 million or $0.57 basic income per common share compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million or $0.06 basic income per common share in Q2 2019
- Q3 2019 core earnings*** of $63.7 million or core earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.47 compared to $59.1 million or core EPS of $0.46 in Q2 2019
- Q3 2019 book value per common share* of $16.31 compared to $16.21 at Q2 2019
- Q3 2019 common stock dividend of $0.45 per share compared to $0.45 in Q2 2019
- Economic return** of 3.4% for Q3 2019 and 15.7% for the year to date ended September 30, 2019
"We are pleased to announce core earnings of $0.47 per common share for the third quarter of 2019. Core earnings exceeded our $0.45 dividend for the fourth consecutive quarter as our portfolio benefits from an active management strategy that helps mitigate the impacts of prepayment risk. During the quarter, we issued an additional $219.3 million of common stock and quickly deployed the proceeds into accretive assets that will help support core earnings going forward. Despite volatility in both the funding and interest rate markets during the quarter, our diversified portfolio and dynamic hedging strategy combined to increase book value to $16.31. Our higher book value and stable dividend produced a 3.4% economic return for the quarter, bringing our year-to-date economic return to a robust 15.7%," said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer.
|
*Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding.
|
**Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019 of $0.10; plus dividends declared of $0.45 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2019 book value per common share of $16.21. Economic return for the year to date ended September 30, 2019 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019 of $1.04; plus dividends declared of $1.35 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2018 book value per common share of $15.27.
|
*** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share) are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 are summarized in the table below.
|
($ in millions, except share amounts)
|
Q3 '19
|
Q2 '19
|
Variance
|
Average Balances
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Average earning assets (at amortized cost)
|
$20,963.1
|
$20,803.2
|
$159.9
|
Average borrowings
|
$19,326.9
|
$18,908.9
|
$418.0
|
Average equity
|
$2,598.0
|
$2,338.0
|
$260.0
|
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
|
Total interest income
|
$196.3
|
$202.2
|
($5.9)
|
Total interest expense
|
$123.3
|
$129.2
|
($5.9)
|
Net interest income
|
$73.0
|
$73.0
|
$0.0
|
Total expenses
|
$10.6
|
$11.4
|
($0.8)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$77.9
|
$7.2
|
$70.7
|
Average earning asset yields
|
3.75
|
%
|
3.89
|
%
|
(0.14)
|
%
|
Average cost of funds
|
2.55
|
%
|
2.73
|
%
|
(0.18)
|
%
|
Average net interest rate margin
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
Period-end weighted average asset yields*
|
3.87
|
%
|
4.03
|
%
|
(0.16)
|
%
|
Period-end weighted average cost of funds
|
2.47
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
(0.30)
|
%
|
Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
Book value per common share**
|
$16.31
|
$16.21
|
$0.10
|
Earnings per common share (basic)
|
$0.57
|
$0.06
|
$0.51
|
Earnings per common share (diluted)
|
$0.57
|
$0.06
|
$0.51
|
Debt-to-equity ratio
|
6.8
|
x
|
7.0
|
x
|
(0.2
|
x)
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures***
|
Core earnings
|
$63.7
|
$59.1
|
$4.6
|
Effective interest income
|
$201.5
|
$207.5
|
($6.0)
|
Effective interest expense
|
$117.5
|
$127.6
|
($10.1)
|
Effective net interest income
|
$84.0
|
$79.9
|
$4.1
|
Effective yield
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.99
|
%
|
(0.15)
|
%
|
Effective cost of funds
|
2.43
|
%
|
2.70
|
%
|
(0.27)
|
%
|
Effective interest rate margin
|
1.41
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
Core earnings per common share
|
$0.47
|
$0.46
|
$0.01
|
Repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio
|
6.9
|
x
|
7.4
|
x
|
(0.5
|
x)
|
*Period-end weighted average yields are based on amortized cost as of period end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions.
|
** Book value per common share is calculated as total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million); divided by total common shares outstanding.
|
*** Core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share), effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest income (and by calculation, average earning asset yields), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.
Financial Summary
Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $77.9 million compared to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $70.7 million higher in the third quarter primarily due to a decrease in net losses on derivatives that exceeded a decrease in net gains on investments. Net losses on derivatives totaled $177.2 million compared to $347.2 million in the second quarter and net gains on investments totaled $202.4 million in the third quarter compared to $302.2 million in the second quarter. Net gains on investments and net losses on derivative instruments were driven by a decline in interest rates as the benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury note fell 34 basis points to 1.66% as of September 30, 2019. The Company also had unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments of $14.5 million in the third quarter and $47.2 million in the second quarter that are recorded in other comprehensive income.
Book value per common share for the third quarter of 2019 was $16.31 compared to $16.21 in the second quarter reflecting higher valuations on prepayment protected Agency RMBS securities and modest interest rate spread tightening in commercial credit during the quarter.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company generated $63.7 million in core earnings, an increase of $4.6 million or 7.8% over the second quarter of 2019. Higher core earnings were driven by a $4.1 million increase in effective net interest income primarily due to a lower effective cost of funds during the quarter. Effective yield declined by 15 basis points to 3.84%, from 3.99% in the second quarter primarily due to higher Agency RMBS prepayment speeds reflecting increased borrower refinancing activity as interest rates declined. Effective cost of funds was 2.43%, 27 basis points lower than the second quarter, due to lower average repurchase agreement borrowing costs and higher swap interest income.
Total interest income decreased $5.9 million to $196.3 million during the third quarter and average earning asset yield decreased 14 basis points to 3.75%. Premium amortization increased $4.8 million to $18.6 million during the third quarter reflecting the impact of declining interest rates on prepayments of Agency RMBS investments. Average earning assets increased $159.9 million (0.8%) to $21.0 billion in the third quarter due to the investment of net proceeds from the Company's August common stock offering.
The Company increased its average borrowings by $418.0 million (2.2%) in the third quarter of 2019 to $19.3 billion to finance its higher asset base. Total interest expense decreased to $123.3 million compared to $129.2 million during the second quarter of 2019 reflecting an 18 basis point decrease in average cost of funds to 2.55% from 2.73% during the second quarter.
The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 6.8x as of September 30, 2019 compared to 7.0x as of June 30, 2019. The Company's repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio was 6.9x as of September 30, 2019 compared to 7.4x as of June 30, 2019. Leverage decreased during the quarter due to a $241 million increase in shareholders' equity.
Total expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to approximately $10.6 million compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to a lower management fee base. Total expenses include management fees and general and administrative expenses. The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity (1) decreased to 1.63% compared to 1.95% for the second quarter of 2019.
As previously announced, the Company declared the following dividends on September 16, 2019: a common stock dividend of $0.45 per share paid on October 28, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of September 27, 2019 and a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.4844 per share paid on October 25, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of October 1, 2019. The Company declared the following dividends on its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock on November 5, 2019 to its stockholders of record as of December 5, 2019: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share payable on December 27, 2019 and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2019.
|
(1)
|
The ratio of annualized total expenses to average equity is calculated as the annualized sum of management fees plus general and administrative expenses divided by average equity. Average equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.
|
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands, except share amounts
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest Income
|
Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities (1)
|
194,938
|
200,737
|
160,416
|
581,167
|
456,967
|
Commercial and other loans
|
1,353
|
1,484
|
1,672
|
4,419
|
9,945
|
Total interest income
|
196,291
|
202,221
|
162,088
|
585,586
|
466,912
|
Interest Expense
|
Repurchase agreements
|
112,851
|
117,978
|
81,763
|
332,704
|
210,737
|
Secured loans
|
10,413
|
11,258
|
9,490
|
32,815
|
24,888
|
Exchangeable senior notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,621
|
Total interest expense
|
123,264
|
129,236
|
91,253
|
365,519
|
237,246
|
Net interest income
|
73,027
|
72,985
|
70,835
|
220,067
|
229,666
|
Other Income (loss)
|
Gain (loss) on investments, net
|
202,413
|
302,182
|
(207,910)
|
772,977
|
(404,657)
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
|
403
|
702
|
1,084
|
1,797
|
2,778
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|
(177,244)
|
(344,733)
|
87,672
|
(723,437)
|
288,208
|
Realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net
|
1
|
(2,438)
|
4,975
|
5,447
|
8,875
|
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(26)
|
Other investment income (loss), net
|
1,005
|
1,007
|
1,068
|
3,041
|
2,010
|
Total other income (loss)
|
26,578
|
(43,280)
|
(113,111)
|
59,825
|
(102,812)
|
Expenses
|
Management fee – related party
|
8,740
|
9,370
|
10,105
|
27,644
|
30,428
|
General and administrative
|
1,862
|
1,999
|
1,673
|
6,119
|
4,954
|
Total expenses
|
10,602
|
11,369
|
11,778
|
33,763
|
35,382
|
Net income (loss)
|
89,003
|
18,336
|
(54,054)
|
246,129
|
91,472
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
—
|
—
|
(681)
|
—
|
1,153
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|
89,003
|
18,336
|
(53,373)
|
246,129
|
90,319
|
Dividends to preferred stockholders
|
11,107
|
11,106
|
11,107
|
33,320
|
33,320
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
77,896
|
7,230
|
(64,480)
|
212,809
|
56,999
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
Basic
|
0.57
|
0.06
|
(0.58)
|
1.66
|
0.51
|
Diluted
|
0.57
|
0.06
|
(0.58)
|
1.65
|
0.51
|
(1)
|
The table below shows the components of mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities income for the periods presented.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Coupon interest
|
213,546
|
214,501
|
175,696
|
620,489
|
506,180
|
Net premium amortization
|
(18,608)
|
(13,764)
|
(15,280)
|
(39,322)
|
(49,213)
|
Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities interest
|
194,938
|
200,737
|
160,416
|
581,167
|
456,967
|
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Net income (loss)
|
89,003
|
18,336
|
(54,054)
|
246,129
|
91,472
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed
|
14,482
|
47,188
|
(40,554)
|
114,019
|
(220,800)
|
Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on
|
(954)
|
(121)
|
134,280
|
9,072
|
153,406
|
Reclassification of amortization of net
|
(5,981)
|
(5,916)
|
(6,422)
|
(17,748)
|
(19,859)
|
Currency translation adjustments on
|
290
|
(320)
|
(1,126)
|
(306)
|
(328)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
7,837
|
40,831
|
86,178
|
105,037
|
(87,581)
|
Comprehensive income
|
96,840
|
59,167
|
32,124
|
351,166
|
3,891
|
Less: Comprehensive (income) loss
|
—
|
—
|
(405)
|
—
|
(48)
|
Less: Dividends to preferred stockholders
|
(11,107)
|
(11,106)
|
(11,107)
|
(33,320)
|
(33,320)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common
|
85,733
|
48,061
|
20,612
|
317,846
|
(29,477)
|
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of
|
$ in thousands except share amounts
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Mortgage-backed and credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
|
23,599,499
|
17,396,642
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
125,888
|
135,617
|
Restricted cash
|
80,086
|
—
|
Due from counterparties
|
10,284
|
13,500
|
Investment related receivable
|
72,959
|
66,598
|
Derivative assets, at fair value
|
4,127
|
15,089
|
Other assets
|
168,480
|
186,059
|
Total assets
|
24,061,323
|
17,813,505
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Repurchase agreements
|
18,072,032
|
13,602,484
|
Secured loans
|
1,650,000
|
1,650,000
|
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|
46,381
|
23,390
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
66,974
|
49,578
|
Investment related payable
|
1,271,718
|
132,096
|
Accrued interest payable
|
29,831
|
37,620
|
Collateral held payable
|
1,096
|
18,083
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
2,477
|
1,694
|
Due to affiliate
|
9,782
|
11,863
|
Total liabilities
|
21,150,291
|
15,526,808
|
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (2):
|
Equity:
|
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
|
7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 5,600,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
135,356
|
135,356
|
7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,200,000 shares
|
149,860
|
149,860
|
7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 11,500,000 shares
|
278,108
|
278,108
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 142,802,293 and
|
1,427
|
1,115
|
Additional paid in capital
|
2,869,650
|
2,383,532
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
325,850
|
220,813
|
Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)
|
(849,219)
|
(882,087)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,911,032
|
2,286,697
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
24,061,323
|
17,813,505
|
(1)
|
Includes approximately $1.3 billion of to-be-announced ("TBA") Agency CMBS securities as of September 30, 2019 that cannot be pledged as collateral until settled. The Company's obligation to purchase these securities is recorded within investment related payable on the condensed consolidated balance sheet.
|
(2)
|
See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating results and believes these financial measures are useful to investors in assessing the Company's performance as further discussed below:
- core earnings (and by calculation, core earnings per common share),
- effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield),
- effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds),
- effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and
- repurchase agreement debt-to-equity ratio.
The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are:
- net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share),
- total interest income (and by calculation, earning asset yields),
- total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds),
- net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin); and
- debt-to-equity ratio.
The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.
Core Earnings
The Company calculates core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT embedded derivatives, net; (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net; amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps; net loss on extinguishment of debt; and cumulative adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its core earnings calculation as appropriate.
The Company believes the presentation of core earnings provides a consistent measure of operating performance by excluding the impact of gains and losses described above from operating results. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses because gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheet. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.
The Company believes that providing transparency into core earnings enables its investors to consistently measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peers over multiple reporting periods. However, the Company cautions that core earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions.
The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to core earnings for the following periods:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands, except per share data
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common
|
77,896
|
7,230
|
(64,480)
|
212,809
|
56,999
|
Adjustments:
|
(Gain) loss on investments, net
|
(202,413)
|
(302,182)
|
207,910
|
(772,977)
|
404,657
|
Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,
|
173,607
|
307,239
|
(99,641)
|
713,233
|
(249,493)
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments,
|
15,352
|
45,019
|
9,206
|
33,953
|
(58,101)
|
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on GSE CRT
|
5,195
|
7,738
|
663
|
10,399
|
8,034
|
Loss on foreign currency transactions, net (3)
|
14
|
—
|
(215)
|
14
|
937
|
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-
|
(5,981)
|
(5,916)
|
(6,422)
|
(17,748)
|
(19,859)
|
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
26
|
Subtotal
|
(14,226)
|
51,898
|
111,501
|
(33,126)
|
86,201
|
Cumulative adjustments attributable to non-
|
—
|
—
|
(1,405)
|
—
|
(1,087)
|
Core earnings attributable to common stockholders
|
63,670
|
59,128
|
45,616
|
179,683
|
142,113
|
Basic income (loss) per common share
|
0.57
|
0.06
|
(0.58)
|
1.66
|
0.51
|
Core earnings per share attributable to common
|
0.47
|
0.46
|
0.41
|
1.40
|
1.27
|
(1)
|
U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|
(173,607)
|
(307,239)
|
99,641
|
(713,233)
|
249,493
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|
(15,352)
|
(45,019)
|
(9,206)
|
(33,953)
|
58,101
|
Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest
|
11,715
|
7,525
|
(2,763)
|
23,749
|
(19,386)
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
|
(177,244)
|
(344,733)
|
87,672
|
(723,437)
|
288,208
|
(2)
|
U.S. GAAP realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on GSE CRT
|
(5,195)
|
(7,738)
|
(663)
|
(10,399)
|
(8,034)
|
GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest
|
5,196
|
5,300
|
5,638
|
15,846
|
16,909
|
Realized and unrealized credit derivative income
|
1
|
(2,438)
|
4,975
|
5,447
|
8,875
|
(3)
|
U.S. GAAP other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Dividend income
|
1,019
|
1,007
|
853
|
3,055
|
2,947
|
Loss on foreign currency transactions, net
|
(14)
|
—
|
215
|
(14)
|
(937)
|
Other investment income (loss), net
|
1,005
|
1,007
|
1,068
|
3,041
|
2,010
|
(4)
|
U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest expense on repurchase agreement
|
118,832
|
123,894
|
88,185
|
350,452
|
230,596
|
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-
|
(5,981)
|
(5,916)
|
(6,422)
|
(17,748)
|
(19,859)
|
Repurchase agreements interest expense
|
112,851
|
117,978
|
81,763
|
332,704
|
210,737
|
(5)
|
Core earnings per share attributable to common stockholders is equal to core earnings divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
The components of core income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
$ in thousands
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Effective net interest income(1)
|
83,957
|
79,894
|
67,288
|
241,914
|
207,330
|
Dividend income
|
1,019
|
1,007
|
853
|
3,055
|
2,947
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
|
403
|
702
|
1,084
|
1,797
|
2,778
|
Total expenses
|
(10,602)
|
(11,369)
|
(11,778)
|
(33,763)
|
(35,382)
|
Total core earnings
|
74,777
|
70,234
|
57,447
|
213,003
|
177,673
|
Dividends to preferred stockholders
|
(11,107)
|
(11,106)
|
(11,107)
|
(33,320)
|
(33,320)
|
Core earnings attributable to non-controlling
|
—
|
—
|
(724)
|
—
|
(2,240)
|
Core earnings attributable to common stockholders
|
63,670
|
59,128
|
45,616
|
179,683
|
142,113
|
(1)
|
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.
Effective Interest Income/ Effective Yield/ Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin
The Company calculates effective interest income (and by calculation, effective yield) as U.S. GAAP total interest income adjusted for GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net. The Company includes its GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest in effective interest income because GSE CRT coupon interest is not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. The Company accounts for GSE CRTs purchased prior to August 24, 2015 as hybrid financial instruments, but has elected the fair value option for GSE CRTs purchased on or after August 24, 2015. Under U.S. GAAP, coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for using the fair value option is recorded as interest income, whereas coupon interest on GSE CRTs accounted for as hybrid financial instruments is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss). The Company adds back GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest to its total interest income because the Company considers GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest a current component of its total interest income irrespective of whether the Company has elected the fair value option for the GSE CRT or accounted for the GSE CRT as a hybrid financial instrument.
The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its floating rate borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments it makes on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.
The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense and GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest that is recorded as realized and unrealized credit derivative income (loss), net.
The Company believes the presentation of effective interest income, effective yield, effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.
The following tables reconcile total interest income to effective interest income and yield to effective yield for the following periods:
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
$ in thousands
|
Reconciliation
|
Yield/Effective Yield
|
Reconciliation
|
Yield/Effective Yield
|
Reconciliation
|
Yield/Effective Yield
|
Total interest income
|
196,291
|
3.75
|
%
|
202,221
|
3.89
|
%
|
162,088
|
3.53
|
%
|
Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative
|
5,196
|
0.09
|
%
|
5,300
|
0.10
|
%
|
5,638
|
0.12
|
%
|
Effective interest income
|
201,487
|
3.84
|
%
|
207,521
|
3.99
|
%
|
167,726
|
3.65
|
%
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ in thousands
|
Reconciliation
|
Yield/Effective Yield
|
Reconciliation
|
Yield/Effective Yield
|
Total interest income
|
585,586
|
3.84
|
%
|
466,912
|
3.45
|
%
|
Add: GSE CRT embedded derivative coupon interest
|
15,846
|
0.11
|
%
|
16,909
|
0.13
|
%
|
Effective interest income
|
601,432
|
3.95
|
%
|
483,821
|
3.58
|
%
The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
$ in thousands
|
Reconciliation
|
Cost of Funds
|
Reconciliation
|
Cost of Funds
|
Reconciliation
|
Cost of Funds
|
Total interest expense
|
123,264
|
2.55
|
%
|
129,236
|
2.73
|
%
|
91,253
|
2.29
|
%
|
Add (Less): Amortization of net
|
5,981
|
0.12
|
%
|
5,916
|
0.13
|
%
|
6,422
|
0.16
|
%
|
Add (Less): Contractual net interest
|
(11,715)
|
(0.24)
|
%
|
(7,525)
|
(0.16)
|
%
|
2,763
|
0.07
|
%
|
Effective interest expense
|
117,530
|
2.43
|
%
|
127,627
|
2.70
|
%