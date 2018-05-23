Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to present at KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

ATLANTA, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is scheduled to present at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference to be held at the Westin Grand Central in New York City on May 31, 2018, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak.

The presentation will be transmitted via a live audio webcast on the internet at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw43/ivr/ and will be available for 14 days following the event. A recorded replay of the presentation will also be available on the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

