Invesco notes with sadness the passing of Invesco Ltd. Board Member Denis Kessler

News provided by

Invesco Ltd.

09 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET

ATLANTA, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today noted with great sadness the passing of Denis Kessler, 71.  Mr. Kessler served as an Invesco Ltd. Non-Executive Director since 2002.  He was a member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee of the Invesco Ltd. Board.

Mr. Kessler joined SCOR as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2002.  Over the following two decades, his outstanding leadership helped SCOR become a leading global reinsurer. He became non-executive Chairman of SCOR in 2021.  Prior to joining SCOR, Mr. Kessler was Chairman of the French Federation of Insurance Companies, and Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Committee member of AXA.

"Denis was a truly special person and an extraordinary leader who will be greatly missed by all of us at Invesco," said G. Richard Wagoner, Jr., Chair of the Invesco Ltd. Board of Directors.  "He was a world-renowned leader in the insurance and reinsurance industry, and we were fortunate to benefit from his thoughtful guidance and counsel as a Non-Executive Director of Invesco for two decades."

"Denis was a true visionary whose outstanding commitment and leadership will be deeply missed, not just at Invesco but across the business world," added Marty Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco.  "Denis' experience as an economist and chief executive of a major global reinsurance company combined to give him invaluable insights that helped us meaningfully strengthen the investment experience we deliver to clients over his two decades of Board service."

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299

Matt Seitz

404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:

Jeaneen Terrio

212-278-9205 

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Also from this source

Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco Municipal Closed-End Funds

Invesco High Income Trust II, and Invesco Senior Income Trust Declare Dividends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.