Invesco Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions to a single Invesco ETF.1

For the funds listed in the Table, the ex-date for the 2023 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 18, 2023. The record date will be Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and the payable date will be Friday, December 22, 2023.

Table

Ticker Fund Name Estimated

Distribution

Short-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Estimated

Distribution

Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Total

Estimated Capital Gain

Distribution

($ per share) PIN Invesco India ETF - 0.31 0.31

1 Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2023 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments. Estimates are also not provided for BulletShares Funds liquidating in December.

For more information regarding the taxation of Invesco ETFs, please visit the Invesco ETF Tax Center. Invesco ETFs does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903 or [email protected].

For media questions please call 212-278-9037.

Important Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

Indian securities have additional risks, including exchange-rate changes, decreased market liquidity, political instability and taxation by foreign governments. There may be instances where the Underlying Index must liquidate a security because the security has exceeded the limitation of foreign ownership set by the Index's methodology. This liquidation in the index may occur at an inopportune time, resulting in a significant variation between the Index's return and that of the Fund.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements; and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

