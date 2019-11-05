Invesco QQQ announces multi-year NCAA partnership with Turner Sports and CBS Sports

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco today announced that it has entered into a marketing partnership with CBS Sports and Turner Sports to become the "Official Asset Management Partner" of all NCAA championships. Additionally, Invesco QQQ, the second most traded exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on daily volume in the US, well-known for offering investors access to today's pioneering companies, becomes the NCAA's "Official ETF." The partnership includes community improvement, financial literacy programs for student-athletes, as well as media and content.

"The NCAA is a natural fit for Invesco given alignment with our brand values. We believe in creating greater possibilities together for our employees, communities, clients and now, student-athletes." said Andrew Schlossberg, Head of the Americas at Invesco. "Our partnership with the NCAA will bring greater possibilities through local community programs and financial literacy education. We are proud to have the opportunity to support young men and women who strive to combine excellence in the classroom with excellence in sports."

"We look forward to working with Invesco as they join the NCAA Corporate Champions and Partner Program," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "While our partnership with Invesco QQQ has many dimensions, it is especially exciting around financial literacy education for the benefit of student-athletes' future."

As the official ETF of the NCAA, Invesco QQQ brings its commitment to growth through innovation to the NCAA partnership. "For over 20 years, Invesco QQQ has given investors access to the NASDAQ-100, featuring some of the world's most innovative companies, all in one ETF," said Dan Draper, Global Head of ETFs at Invesco. "We see next generation innovation coming from colleges and universities around the country, as well as in college sport performance, making our partnership with the NCAA a perfect fit for Invesco QQQ."

Through the partnership, Invesco QQQ will be introduced to sports fans everywhere they engage with college sports year-round, including television, streaming platforms, digital and social media with a focus on March Madness basketball. The deal means that Invesco will have exclusivity rights in the asset management category and use of all NCAA marks, logos, and trademarked phases, beginning in 2020.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.18 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://Invesco.com.

About Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ is an exchange-traded fund based on the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The Fund will, under most circumstances, consist of all of stocks in the Index. The Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 Shares.

Before investing, consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Call 800 983 0903 for a prospectus containing this information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Invesco Distributors, Inc., is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. Invesco is not affiliated with the NCAA, WarnerMedia, Turner Sports or CBS Sports.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit NCAA.org and NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content. Turner Sports' television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and ELEAGUE. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, PGA.com and the Sports Emmy Award-winning PGA Championship LIVE, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports launched B/R Live in 2018 as a premium live streaming sports platform, serving as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The streaming service allows fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice.

About CBS Sports

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in television sports, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, and produces INSIDE THE NFL for SHOWTIME. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

