Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite adds Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) and Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV)

New offerings position Invesco as the provider with the most expansive set of ETF assets that access unique exposures of the groundbreaking companies within Nasdaq Indexes

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the expansion of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite to include Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) and Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV). The newest additions to the firm's popular family of QQQ strategies further positions the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite as the most expansive set of ETFs, by assets under management (AUM)1, to offer unique and varied exposures to the innovative companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

"We're excited that the longstanding partnership between Nasdaq and Invesco continues to result in the launch of unique, innovative ETFs, positioning Invesco as the leading provider of Nasdaq-100 ETFs1," says Brian Hartigan, Invesco's Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments. "QBIG and QQLV will offer investors additional ways to access to the Nasdaq Indexes that meet their desired investment outcomes. These ETFs further advance the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite as a 'one stop shop' for innovation that offers investors a range of differentiated ETFs."

The ETFs offer different exposures to the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving investors an opportunity to either access high beta or low beta versions of the Nasdaq-100 Index and providing options for both potential greater upside capture or potential downside mitigation. The two strategies consider the ever-changing economic landscape by giving shareholders two unique exposures to forward-thinking companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QBIG is an actively managed ETF that uses a rules-based approach to track the Nasdaq-100 Mega™ Index®, which captures the top 45% of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index. Invesco believes this approach is the most effective way to gain targeted exposure to innovation through high growth, mega-cap companies. Focusing on the top 45%, rather than specific named companies or a specific number of companies such as the "Magnificent 72," or previously, "FANMAG3" and "FAANG4", allows QBIG to be prepared for any potential shifts that may occur in the mega-cap landscape. QBIG's methodology adjusts on a quarterly basis for the inevitable and continuously evolving fluctuations in the composition of the largest companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index over a longer time horizon.

QQLV is the first ETF in the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite to offer exposure to low volatility companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index. The passively managed fund tracks the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility™ Index®, which identifies the least volatile companies over the trailing 12 months within the Nasdaq-100 Index, offering investors access to growth companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index determined to have lower volatility.

"Invesco and Nasdaq have been breaking new ground together for years, and we are excited to partner on two new additions to the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite," said Emily Spurling, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Index at Nasdaq. "For nearly 40 years, our flagship Nasdaq-100 Index has been the benchmark for innovation, and we are pleased Invesco can offer investors access to the concentrated companies in the Nasdaq-100 Mega Index and low volatility factor captured by the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility Index."

With the launch of QBIG and QQLV, investors now have a robust suite of ETFs that access different exposures and strategies of the Nasdaq Indexes. QQLV offers exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index® in a more conservative style, and could complement QBIG by offering an opportunity to invest in both ends of the Nasdaq-100 Index beta spectrum. QQLV also offers juxtaposition to the concentration risk of holding the largest mega-cap companies of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

1 The assets under management for the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite, which includes the funds QQQ, QQQM, QQA and QQMG, has an AUM of US$ 326,086,258,058 as of 10/31/24 – the highest AUM of any provider tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index®

2 The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are a group of high-performing and influential companies in the U.S. stock market: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla.

3 "FAANG" is an acronym that refers to the stocks of five prominent American technology companies: Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix; and Alphabet (formerly known as Google).

4 FANMAG is an acronym that refers to Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet (formerly known as Google).).

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is composed of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® based on market capitalization.

The Nasdaq-100 Mega™ Index is designed to target the performance of approximately the Top 45% cumulative weight of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®).

The Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility™ Index is designed to track the performance of the bottom quartile of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) based on 12-month realized volatility. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

