Invesco Supports U.S. Government Commitment to Long-Term Investment Opportunity for Children

Employee benefit to boost financial resilience for the next generation

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today its support of the U.S. government's new tax-advantaged child savings Section 530A Accounts, also known as Trump Accounts. Invesco is committing to match the government's $1,000 contribution to eligible newborns of its eligible U.S. employees, effectively doubling the initial account size. Invesco also intends to contribute to the accounts of other eligible children of its eligible U.S. employees.

"Helping people invest for a better future is central to Invesco's purpose, and enabling the financial wellness of our employees and their families is vital to achieving that," said Andrew R. Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco. "These accounts represent an important opportunity to encourage long‑term saving and investment habits from an early age, while expanding access to capital markets for the next generation."

Invesco has long supported initiatives that promote financial education, responsible investing, and long‑term financial resilience. The firm believes that early exposure to saving and investing can play a meaningful role in improving financial outcomes over time, particularly when paired with diversified investment solutions and strong investor education.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Contact: Andrea Raphael [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.