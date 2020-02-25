Invest in Girls During National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 28-March 1

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program , girls empower themselves as they earn their own money to put toward a range of experiences, some of which are illustrated on this year's refreshed cookie packaging—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action to improve girls' communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community, giving them hands-on opportunities to hone valuable skills like decision making and business ethics. In fact, nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their interest in entrepreneurship and given them the skills to succeed.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program helped me become a true entrepreneur at a young age—and it taught me how to create my own leadership opportunities," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "I was able to invest my cookie earnings in my first STEM experiences, which put me on the path to becoming a STEM entrepreneur as a career. The cookie program makes an enormous impact for more than 1 million girls every year; by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, consumers are supporting our leaders and innovative entrepreneurs of the future."

This cookie season Girl Scouts has introduced a sweet new way to support young female entrepreneurs in the cookie program: meet Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with inspiring messages. The addition replaces Savannah Smiles® in markets where it was offered, joining a national Girl Scout Cookie lineup that also includes the Lemonades® cookie—savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. Each of the two offerings is available in select Girl Scout council markets, ensuring all consumers have access to a delicious lemon Girl Scout Cookie.

Another exciting addition to the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year is the Cookie Entrepreneur Family pin collection, which encourages parents and caregivers to support their girls as they develop business skills, make amazing memories, and earn a different pin for their uniform every cookie season. A girl's family plays a key role in championing her cookie business, and the pin collection enables families to engage in the cookie program together as their girls begin to think like entrepreneurs and take the lead in their cookie businesses.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

