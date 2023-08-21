Invest in Others Announces 2023 Charitable Champions List

Ten Financial Advisory Firms Recognized for Corporate Philanthropic Excellence

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announced today that it has selected 10 financial advisory firms for its annual Charitable Champions List, which recognizes companies that give back to their communities and successfully promote a culture of philanthropy within their organizations.

The 2023 Charitable Champions collectively volunteered more than 10,000 hours and donated over $1.6 million to a diverse array of nonprofits supporting initiatives ranging from hunger and poverty prevention to education and youth programs, increasing financial literacy, aiding military and veterans, and improving health and wellness. A panel of financial advisors blindly evaluated applications based on several criteria, including leadership and culture, events and activities, incentives, contributions, and impact.

The 2023 Charitable Champions are:

Back Cove Financial

Bradford Financial Advisors

Cassaday and Company, Inc.

Creative Planning

Hammond Iles Wealth Advisors

Harford Retirement Planners

IntentGen Financial Partners

Northwestern Mutual—Nashville

Parcion Private Wealth

Pickler Wealth Advisors

"It's an honor to amplify the efforts and inspirational service of this year's Charitable Champions winners," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director of Invest in Others. "Through the generosity of these 10 firms, the financial services industry further solidifies itself as a community driving social change."

In addition to offering benefits such as matching gifts and volunteer time off, the 2023 winners developed a variety of firmwide events such as a home makeover for an amputee veteran and his autistic son, a mac and cheese drive for food-insecure children, and a holiday gift drive for families as part of a shelter-to-housing program.

To learn more about these firms and their corporate philanthropy programs, visit investinothers.org/charitable-champions.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Suffredini, Director of Marketing

Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

[email protected] | 617.429.2009

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation