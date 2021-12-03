Invest In Others Awards Six Grants For Good To Range Of Charities

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering and amplifying the charitable work of financial professionals and their firms, has awarded more than $100,000 to six charities as part of its Grants for Good program.

With this year's grants, Invest in Others is helping to fund a wide array of charitable programs that provide critical services to their communities, including support for mothers recovering from domestic violence and other traumatic situations, treatment for mental illness, and residential recovery for victims of sex trafficking, among others. The grant recipients include:

Abington Health Foundation in Abington, Penn. for Safe Harbor; secured by Donna Kendrick of Sephton Financial, LLC

for Safe Harbor; secured by of Sephton Financial, LLC Fuquay Varina Junior Woman's Club in Fuquay Varina, N.C. for Food Insecurity Bins; secured by Valerie Springle-Seymour of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

for Food Insecurity Bins; secured by of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure, Inc. (H.O.M.E.) in Lithonia, Ga. for Beds-4-Babes Program; secured by Carlos Forde of MassMutual Perimeter

for Beds-4-Babes Program; secured by of MassMutual Perimeter National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Metropolitan Baltimore in Baltimore, Md. for Ending the Silence; secured by Stephen Spurrier of Old Orchard Wealth Solutions

for Ending the Silence; secured by of Old Orchard Wealth Solutions Partnership to End Human Trafficking (PEHT) in Cos Cob, Conn. for PEHT Empower Her; secured by Clifford Faircloth of Bluerock Capital Markets

for PEHT Empower Her; secured by of Bluerock Capital Markets Wings for Widows in Wyzata, Minn. for Pro Bono Financial Planning & Continuing Education; secured by Christopher Bentley of Bentley, Kroyer & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

"We know that local nonprofit organizations provide a vital lifeline within their communities," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We're thankful to our sponsors for their support and to the financial community that connects us with these remarkable organizations. As we head into the holiday season, we hope that this funding can help to ease some of the financial strains within these communities."

Sponsored in part by Envestnet, PGIM Investments, Refinitiv and Sammons Institutional Group, the Grants for Good program was adjudicated by a group of previous Invest in Others honorees and financial industry executives.

To learn more about the six Grants for Good recipients, visit: investinothers.org/grants-for-good.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, IiO has given more than $4 million to 525+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

