Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Announces Four New Board Members

NEWTON, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation announces the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. The newly elected Board members are Eric Clarke, Michael Kim, Adam Malamed, and Kate Thompson.

"All four of our newest Board members are very well-regarded in the financial advice industry," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Each of them brings a unique set of talents to our organization and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Board."

Eric Clarke is chief executive officer for Orion Advisor Solutions, helping advisors operationalize their vision for success with cutting-edge financial technology and investment management solutions through the organization's four subsidiaries, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, CLS Investments, and Constellation Trust Company. Eric was the founding CEO of Orion Advisor Tech, which he continues to lead, and previously served as CIO for CLS Investments.

Michael Kim is EVP and Chief Client Officer for AssetMark, Inc., an investment management and consulting firm serving independent financial advisors. In this role, Michael oversees the sales and marketing teams, sales strategy and operations, and strategic accounts. He previously served as a Senior Vice President at Fidelity Investments, where he was responsible for Sales Management, Relationship Management, and Practice Management.

Adam Malamed is EVP, Chief Operating Officer and a Board Director of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc., one of the nation's largest independent financial advice companies, encompassing five advisory and brokerage firms with over 4,400 financial advisors. Adam oversees the company's strategic growth and operational initiatives. He joined the company in 2006 as Co-Chief Operating Officer of its investment banking group, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Kate Thompson is a managing director and Head of US Retail Distribution with Allianz Global Investors, one of the world's leading active investment managers. Kate is responsible for the core business operations, strategy and growth of the firm's Advisory Sales division; she is also responsible for the placement and distribution of the firm's wide range of products. She has held a variety of other positions within the firm, most recently as Head of Advisory National Accounts.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit www.investinothers.org.

