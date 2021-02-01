Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Elects Three New Board Members

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors, including: Stacy Bernstein, Head of Financial Intermediaries and Strategic Development at American Century Investments; Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group; and Corey Walther, President of Allianz Life Financial Services.

"We're excited to begin 2021 with Stacy, Greg and Corey supporting our work," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "With communities facing profound challenges as we start this new year, we are confident that our new board members will help further the work the financial services industry is doing to uplift underserved communities and create brighter futures."

Stacy Bernstein is Head of Financial Intermediaries and Strategic Development for American Century Investments. With 25 years in the financial services industry, Stacy has a proven track record of building and managing strategic partnerships. She has demonstrated success in developing channel distribution, expanding market share and strategic positioning of investment products. Before joining American Century Investments in 2012, Stacy held senior management roles at Legg Mason and Liberty Funds Distributor.

Greg Cornick is President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, with responsibility for all field-facing strategy, tactics and initiatives. The six wealth management firm presidents of Advisor Group report to Greg, as do the company leaders in marketing, national sales, supervision, recruiting and revenue acquisition. Greg has more than 23 years' leadership experience in financial service assignments, including earlier roles at LPL Financial, iHeartMedia and JPMorgan Chase.

Corey Walther is President of Allianz Life Financial Services where he is responsible for the business results, strategic direction, sales execution and distribution for several Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life®) product lines including annuities and ETFs, and leads a team of Retirement Consultants dedicated to helping advisors grow their practice. While at Allianz Life, Corey has held several senior leadership roles in distribution and marketing. Prior to joining the company in 1998, Corey was an investment executive at RBC.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jessica Dunham, Director of Programs and Communications, Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

[email protected] | 781.304.4812

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation