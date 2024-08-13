Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Honors Sanjiv Mirchandani with Inaugural Executive Tribute, Honoring Outstanding Leadership

In Recognition of Fidelity Institutional Veteran's Efforts to Raise Funds & Awareness for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Special Campaign Aims to Raise $500,000 to Benefit This Charity and IiO

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces that its Board of Directors has introduced the Executive Tribute, a special recognition for individuals who demonstrate outstanding dedication, leadership, and contributions to the financial services community. The inaugural Executive Tribute honor will be given to Sanjiv Mirchandani, who retired after 27 years at Fidelity Investments, at the Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 19 at the Omni Boston Hotel in Seaport.

Mr. Mirchandani was selected to receive the Executive Tribute in honor of his efforts to raise awareness and funds for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Mr. Mirchandani has demonstrated admirable resilience and advocacy during his own journey with Parkinson's disease. To commemorate Mr. Mirchandani and the Executive Tribute recognizing his achievements, a special IiO fundraising campaign, spearheaded by IiO Board member David Canter, CEO of Finley Point Strategy LLC, is seeking to raise $500,000 in Mr. Mirchandani's honor, with proceeds to be split between the IiO Charitable Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

To learn more about the special fundraising campaign in Mr. Mirchandani's honor and to donate, please visit https://bit.ly/ExecutiveTribute.

"We welcome our colleagues to join us in honoring Sanjiv's spirit of generosity, which defines the financial services industry," said Jeff Vivacqua, Chair of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation and President of Growth and Development at Cambridge Investment Research. "Sanjiv is an inspiration who has left an enduring legacy in our industry and in our communities. His efforts to make a difference embody our mission, and make him a worthy recipient of our very first Executive Tribute."

Mr. Mirchandani's career in financial services spanned 37 years, all but the first 10 of which were spent with Fidelity Investments, from where he retired in 2021. At Fidelity, he headed products and marketing for personal investments, and later led Fidelity Clearing and Custody Solutions and Fidelity Institutional's client relationship group. Mr. Mirchandani began his career at American Express and Citi, and earned his MBA from Cornell University.

In addition, Mr. Mirchandani co-founded the Hi-Fidelity musical group with his Fidelity colleague, David Canter, in 2012. Other founding members of Hi-Fidelity include Bill Monroe, formerly of MassMutual; John Morris of Crestwood Advisors; Ross Ozer, formerly of Fidelity Investments; Gary Roth of Modern Wealth Management; Gregory Rogers of Raylign; Daniel Silver, formerly of Adviser Investments; and Brian Patrick Strope, formerly of Google. Hi-Fidelity, which has featured many guest artists over the years, performs at industry conferences, and raised $70,000 for charity in 2015 during a concert at the Hard Rock Cafe in Boston in memory of Fidelity team member Christopher Leuci. Hi-Fidelity will give its final, farewell performance at this year's IiO Awards gala.

IiO previously announced 15 finalists who will be recognized at the 2024 Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 19 in Boston. Now in its 18th year, the IiO Awards program honors financial advisors who volunteer their time and talents to support nonprofits, positively impacting lives and the communities they serve. To learn more about the finalists, honorable mentions, and their charitable work, please visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

Since 2007, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 750 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $6 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military, and veterans and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation aims to amplify, celebrate, and inspire the charitable work of the financial services community. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contacts:

Sabrina Scarpa

JConnelly for Invest in Others

[email protected] | 973.309.0051

SOURCE Invest in Others Charitable Foundation